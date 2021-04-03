Trump voters in Virginia supporting the coal industry in 2018. MANDEL NGAN

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan is incredibly popular, even among Republican voters. We don’t yet know the details of the next big Democratic initiative, but we can hope that it will gain good acceptance in the polls, as we know that it will combine large infrastructure spending with tax increases on big companies and the wealthy, and both measures are popular.

However, the next program is likely not to receive a single Republican vote in Congress. Why do Republican representatives continue to cling to right-wing economic policies that favor the rich and hurt the working class? I must warn that I am not going to give a satisfactory answer to this question. Rather, the goal of today’s article is to defend the importance of the issue itself. If I ask why Republicans “remain” committed to right-wing economic recipes, it is because in the past their position was no mystery.

My model of the Republican Party was that of What about Kansas? That is to say, like Thomas Frank, author of the book published in 2004 with that title, he considered that the Republican Party was a company run by and for plutocrats, which managed to win elections by playing on the cultural grievances and racial hostility of the whites of the United States. working class. Fanaticism, however, was a staging for peasants; as soon as the elections passed, the party resumed its priorities, which were to defend the rich. The classic example is that of George W. Bush, who got re-elected by posing as the US defender of married gay terrorists, to announce after his victory that he had a mandate to privatize Social Security (which he did not do).

However, all of this sounds a long way off. It is possible that the billionaires were the ones who originally set the Republican Party on the path of extremism, but it is clear that they have lost control of the forces they themselves conjured. The party no longer manages to return intolerance to the thunderbox after each election date, so that it can focus on its true goal, which is tax cuts and deregulation. On the contrary, the extremists are in command. Despite having lost the elections and a violent insurrection, what remains of the old Republican guard has prostrated before the altar of Trumpism.

But while power in the Republican Party has almost completely shifted away from the conservative establishment, the party still clings to its economic ideology of cutting taxes and spending. The reason for this attitude is not obvious.

When Donald Trump prevailed over conventional candidates in 2016, he might be expected to steer the party toward what some political scientists call herrenvolk democracy or “ethnic democracy”, based on truly populist policies, even egalitarian, although only for members of the “good” racial and ethnic groups. The South African apartheid regime worked like this. In the southern United States governed by racial segregation laws there were some populist-only initiatives for whites. In Europe, the French National Front combines hostility to immigrants with demands for the expansion of their country’s already generous welfare state.

When Trump was a candidate, he often seemed to want to move in that direction with his promises not to cut benefits and to launch an extensive infrastructure program. If he had kept those promises, if he had shown a trace of true populism, perhaps he would still be president. In practice, however, his tax cut and failed attempt to repeal Obama’s Affordable Care Act followed the basic conservative manual point by point.

The exception that proves the rule was Trump’s farm policy, which gave huge subsidies to producers harmed by his trade war, but managed to get almost all of them to go to whites.

Was Trump’s continuation of unpopular economic policies simply a reflection of his personal ignorance and lack of concern for the bottom line? What has happened since the elections suggests that it has not.

I’ve already mentioned how Republicans have closed ranks against Biden’s proposed aid package. The rejection of economic populism is also palpable in the different states. Let’s think of Missouri. One of its senators, Josh Hawley, has declared that Republicans must be “a party of the working class, not a party of Wall Street.” And yet, Republican representatives in the state legislature have just blocked funding for a health insurance expansion for people with financial difficulties that would represent a small financial burden for the State, and that had already been approved by a majority of voters. .

Or consider West Virginia as well, where the revitalization of the coal industry – another unfulfilled promise from Trump – was gaining acceptance from the voters. Since coal is not coming back, the Republican governor of the state has proposed to revitalize the economy by eliminating the income tax. This is reminiscent of the failed tax cut experiment in Kansas a few years ago. What made you think Appalachia would work better?

So what is happening? I suspect that the absence of true populism on the right has a lot to do with its closed-mindedness: The conservative old guard may have lost power, but its bureaucrats remain the only members of the Republican Party who know anything about politics. And the super-rich can still buy influence even in a party whose energy comes mostly from intolerance and hatred. If anything, for now, Republican politicians are doing Democrats a huge favor by clinging to discredited economic ideas that even their own voters don’t like.

Paul krugman He is a Nobel Prize in Economics. © The New York Times, 2021. News Clips translation.