Why Repubblica is on strike today: the reason, 17 February 2023

Why is Repubblica on strike today? The Repubblica website and those of all the newspapers of the Gedi group today – February 17, 2023 – are not updated. In addition, none of the group’s dailies and newspapers will be on the newsstands tomorrow. In fact, its journalists have called a strike to protest following the “marketing” of individual newspapers or groups of newspapers, with their websites and paper and digital newspapers.

In recent years, the Gedi group has already sold some publications such as Nuova Sardegna and Il Tirreno, Le Gazzette, La Nuova Ferrara, L’Espresso and closed Micromega. And now he has said he is open to the possibility of selling other newspapers, especially the local ones. The press release from the Repubblica assembly reads: “As Gedi’s managing director Maurizio Scanavino said in Wednesday’s meeting with the coordination of the editorial committees, “it depends on the offer and the interlocutors”, confirming that they are contacts with groups interested in acquiring the historic newspapers of the Northeast (il Mattino di Padova, La Nuova di Venezia, la Tribuna di Treviso, il Corriere delle Alpi, Il Messaggero Veneto and Il Piccolo) to which the Gazzetta di Mantova would be added. But the principle can also be extended to La Stampa, la Repubblica, Il Secolo XIX, Provincia Pavese, Sentinella del Canavese, Huffington Post, the radios: there is no longer the “company reference perimeter” that the same had only outlined in December.”

And again: “The logic of economic advantage has rapidly replaced that of interest in territories and information, for which all journalists and journalists have worked in recent years. And they still do today, facing the challenges and unknowns of a difficult digital transition for some time. Work now put on the market so lightly with a purely entrepreneurial logic that we cannot accept”.

The press release from the Rsu: “In a free market, ownership certainly has the right to sell – while assuming the responsibility of dispersing the legacy of an editorial group that has made the history of information in Italy, projecting itself first and into positions of leadership also in the world of digital communication – but bearing in mind that free information and pluralism are a sensitive asset essential to democracy. We need maximum transparency on who will have the future ownership and a guarantee on respect for the labor rights of employees”.

“All the union representatives of the Gedi Group companies express their solidarity with the Coordination of the Editorial Committees of the Gedi Group newspapers following the rumors of undisputed negotiations for the sale of the historic North-Eastern newspapers. We share their concerns both in terms of employment and in terms of publishing because they are ours too, given the choices made by the owners, which recently involved the sale of Espresso, the sale of two business branches of Gedi Digital and now the sales news of the North-Eastern newspapers”.