Why you shouldn’t let repeating a year spoil your summer © picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

Many students in Germany have already received their certificates. But not everyone can be happy: those who fail a year often have to deal with accusations.

For many federal states, the summer holidays have already begun. But not everyone can enjoy them: 15 to 30 percent (depending on the federal state) of all students fail at least once in their school career. For those affected, this often feels like a serious failure and causes frustration at school. Those who fail struggle with accusations against themselves and those around them. Parents and Children This is a huge burden. But repeating a year is actually not that bad.

While repeating a year may at first glance have the advantage of improving the child’s grades, there are many less obvious disadvantages. An infographic by ZDF summarizes this:

Although it is apparent, especially at the beginning, that those who have been held back have an advantage over their classmates, this is often only temporary. And it may not achieve anything at all, because making a student repeat a whole year is a very general approach. Often, children and young people are only lacking in certain areas, so it would make more sense to work on the gaps in a targeted manner. The learning deficiencies often return after the repeat year.

Those who fail to complete a year risk losing touch with the rest of the class © picture alliance/dpa | Martin Schutt

Pupils who have been held back are also less motivated and have a bad attitude towards school. A new class also means losing many friends. And finding new ones is quite difficult. This means that young people often do not necessarily concentrate on catching up on the material, but are busy with other things.

In addition, repeating a year is expensive: In 2009, the Bertelsmann Foundation estimated that students who repeat a year spent around 90 million euros on repeating a year. In addition, there is a financial burden on parents, who have to pay for school materials for another year.

Individual measures often help the child more than a blanket repetition © picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

Of course, students can also benefit from repeating a year. A new class can also mean that students make new friends. Some students also gain self-confidence from being better than the others.

However, research suggests that individual measures and support are often much more useful. This would allow the child to remain in their familiar environment and make up for specific deficiencies.

Those who have been held back have no reason to be ashamed. People learn in different ways – and at different speeds. The information available also suggests that the issue of holding back a year should be rethought in general. Perhaps it is time for reform here too.