Renting is growing more and better among the self-employed and individuals. The weight of natural persons in this flexible way of enjoying a vehicle already reaches the 15.86% of the park, two points more than in the first quarter of 2021, according to the latest data from the Spanish Vehicle Renting Association (AER).

Its weight in customers is much higher, assuming the 49.25% of the total. In the last three months, they have also added 22,866 vehicles to the fleet, which is 24.09% more than in the first quarter of 2020, with 21,972 new customers. This implies, according to the AER, that the self-employed and individuals account for 89.61% of the total increase in the park and 76.54% of that of customers.

“Customers maintain interest in the product, which adds almost 29,000 new customers,” he highlights Jose-Martin Castro Acebes, President of the Spanish Renting Association. “Once again, it should be noted how the self-employed and individuals are the big drivers of growth, along with small companies.”

By definition, renting transforms the concept of the car, from a good to a service. In exchange for a monthly fee, and without entry, it allows enjoy a car with all fixed costs included, such as maintenance, insurance or tire change. In addition, although it does not include, for example, the price of the fuel consumed, the negotiating margin of the renting companies allows obtaining discount vouchers at service stations. At the end of the contracted period, the customer can choose to purchase the vehicle if he is satisfied or replace it with a new one, more in line with his new needs.

A whole range of advantages that can be summarized in one: flexibility. Hence, the current situation of uncertainty, due to the coronavirus pandemic but also due to the evolution of environmental requirements, electrification and combustion engines, increasingly seduces individuals.

For companies, renting also has great advantages. It provides security in spending and the possibility of adapting the size of the fleet to the needs of the business, they explain from the sector. Thus, since the expense is executed monthly, it allows greater liquidity in the treasury while freeing up financial resources. It also improves the balance, since the renting is recorded as an expense and not as an asset, and offers tax advantages for entrepreneurs and freelancers when it comes to paying taxes thanks to deductions when it comes to paying corporate taxes or personal income tax.

On the other hand, as Castro Acebes points out, renting clients suppose the outpost of the new mobility. “Alternative energy vehicles account for 24.68% of registrations in the sector, almost one in four vehicles registered by renting is electric, hybrid or gas. This shows the firm commitment of the sector to continue advancing in the mobility decarbonisation plans ”.