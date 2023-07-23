That is changing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. History was made in the opening match between co-hosts New Zealand and Norway, when the referee approached the monitor to verify a decision, then announced to the stadium that a penalty had been awarded to New Zealand.

THE NEW ERA OF FOOTBALL HISTORIC! 🖥👏🏽⚽️ The first commented decision of the VAR with the referee Yoshimi Yamashita explaining to the public her decision to whistle a penalty in favor of New Zealand in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. #WeLiveYourPassion | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/tIFRkiUEoO — Women’s Soccer + (@FutFemeninoMas) July 20, 2023

FIFA has previously said that it does not believe streaming a referee's dialogue with the assistant referee on video when a decision is being deliberated is the correct way to include fans in the process. Instead, when a decision has been made, the referee will announce how play will be restarted and any relevant penalties to be imposed. The change in regulation helps provide more context for fans in stadiums about what is happening. It can be argued that since the announcement in the New Zealand-Norway game only explained that it was a handball and a penalty, those in the stands would soon figure that out anyway. Alex Scott was in the BBC studio for the game and seemed to be a fan of what happened. "I couldn't help but laugh," said the former Arsenal and England defender. "I felt like I was in the Hunger Games."

History at the Women’s World Cup! 🤯 📢 The first time in football that the referee has announced their VAR decision live to the stadium. New Zealand awarded a penalty…#BBCWorldCup #FIFAWWC #NZLNOR pic.twitter.com/EzAb1bfjEM —BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 20, 2023

The exact words of the referee, the Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita, were: “After the review on the field, the decision is a penalty!”.

Needless to say, that was met with loud applause in Auckland as New Zealand had a chance to go 2-0 up. That chance was gone, but Hannah Wilkinson’s goal, which came at the end of quick play in the 48th minute, was enough for the win.