A criticism that is usually made of football as a sport is the lack of clarity around referee decisions. We can never hear what officials are saying, and there is often little real-time explanation of the rationale for certain calls.
That is changing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. History was made in the opening match between co-hosts New Zealand and Norway, when the referee approached the monitor to verify a decision, then announced to the stadium that a penalty had been awarded to New Zealand.
As it turned out, Ria Percival smashed the penalty into the crossbar. That didn’t matter though, as New Zealand still made history with their first World Cup win against a team hoping to go deep in the tournament.
Why do the referees have microphones at the Women’s World Cup?
This is a system that was tested at the FIFA Club World Cup in February, so it’s not the first time it’s been seen lately. However, it is the first time it has been used in a major tournament.
FIFA has previously said that it does not believe streaming a referee’s dialogue with the assistant referee on video when a decision is being deliberated is the correct way to include fans in the process. Instead, when a decision has been made, the referee will announce how play will be restarted and any relevant penalties to be imposed.
The change in regulation helps provide more context for fans in stadiums about what is happening. It can be argued that since the announcement in the New Zealand-Norway game only explained that it was a handball and a penalty, those in the stands would soon figure that out anyway.
Alex Scott was in the BBC studio for the game and seemed to be a fan of what happened. “I couldn’t help but laugh,” said the former Arsenal and England defender. “I felt like I was in the Hunger Games.”
Ian Wright was at the match and posted a video on Twitter after the game, saying: “I like the way the ref did that.”
The exact words of the referee, the Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita, were: “After the review on the field, the decision is a penalty!”.
Needless to say, that was met with loud applause in Auckland as New Zealand had a chance to go 2-0 up. That chance was gone, but Hannah Wilkinson’s goal, which came at the end of quick play in the 48th minute, was enough for the win.
