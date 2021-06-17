The departure from Sergio Ramos Real Madrid is already a fact. One of the soap operas in the world of football of this 2021 has come to an end. It had been warning for months And as the days went by, it seemed that the paths of the Sevillian and the white club they separated more. Now the camero will begin a new stage away from the club of his life.
The fact that a legendary player leaves Real Madrid can generate some uncertainty in the bosom of the club. Especially in the fans, who see how your captain says goodbye after 16 seasons in which he has played 671 games, has scored 101 goals and won a whopping 22 titles, including 4 Champions League.
However, Real Madrid has reason to think that, on a sporting level, he will not miss Sergio Ramos. It is evident that the emptiness he leaves on a sentimental level exists, and he is already a unforgettable club legend. But in the field there are plenty of reasons to overcome well after his departure.
The first we have been able to see this season: there is relief. Sergio Ramos has not been able to play hardly any encounters since it started the year 2021 due to injuries, but the team defensive performance it has been optimal. With the ‘explosion’ above all by Éder Militao (especially with Nacho at his side) the white team He may have found a center back to fill Sergio’s hole for years to come.
The second follows a bit the line of the previous one. It is necessary rejuvenate the squad, and in that the departure of Sergio RamosAs painful as it is, it helps. The camero has already fulfilled the 35 years old, he was part of the ‘old third’ of Real Madrid and with his departure the average age is lowered a little. End of cycle he’s been calling the whites for at least three years, and Sergio has been a victim of that inevitable renewal of the campus. There should be more.
The third is economical. Financial situation Real Madrid, by H or by B, is very bad. In fact, to date only Alaba has been incorporated, that has arrived free from Bayern Munich. All after a year without titles. There is no economic muscle, and the departure of the captain lightens a of the highest chips of the entire staff. In this sense, too, there should be more casualties.
The last one, also painful, is the sports car. The year 2021 of Sergio Ramos has been to forget. This cannot tarnish a legendary trajectory in the white set, where he has given everything and has become the best defender in its history. However, he has only been able to play 5 games since January.
Those 5 include the defeat in Super Cup against him Athletic (1-2), the league tie against Osasuna (0-0) and the elimination of Champions against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (2-0). That is, the performance of the team has come down with him in the field. For more inri, has not been able to reach Euro 2020 with the national team, which has made him crown his ‘annus horribilis’.
For all these reasons, in the white club they can watch hopefully a future without its captain. Without their leader. There are plenty of reasons why Real Madrid will not miss Sergio Ramos.
