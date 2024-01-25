The races? “They are fundamental.” It is Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, who explains the strategy linked to the competitive commitment of a generalist company like Ford. An “in the field” intervention because the manager recently flew to Charlotte, North Carolina – the headquarters of NASCAR in the United States, to preview all the new “Ford Performance” racing cars. Here, in fact, the motorsport division of the American company has shown all its efforts in racing, from the Mustangs in NASCAR and now in Europe with the GT3 endurance series, to the off-road exploits with the Ford Bronco and the challenge with the next Raptor pick-up in the Dakar Rally.

But let's go back to the starting point: what is the purpose of racing? According to Farley they are very important for two reasons: they draw attention to “passion products” like Mustang and Bronco and they are a good business, and not just for marketing. A “business”, explained Farley, because “they can sell racing cars adapted to the road. And they can sell a lot of them.” We are talking about cars – among other things – that are very profitable because they are normally sold at a list price more or less double that of the model from which they derive.

Here is Farley's strategy revealed which, after an amazing year on the turnover and sales front (it still expects to make profits before interest and taxes between 10.0 and 10.5 billion dollars in 2023, substantially in line with 2022, despite the devastating strikes) wants to reach new records in 2024. And after the tough six-week contract negotiation with the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the collapse in demand for electric vehicles, Ford is now looking to the world of passion. The world of cars goes round and round and always ends up here: the only car shows that resist are those of vintage cars, the only cars that have lunar waiting times are supercars. Someone, every now and then, remembers it.