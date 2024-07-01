Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

A Russian submarine (archive photo, 2008). © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Vakhrushev Pavlo Igorevich

Russia is practicing an emergency scenario in the Baltic Sea: two submarines attack each other in a torpedo duel. The training began shortly after the end of one of NATO’s largest Baltic Sea maneuvers.

Kaliningrad – Two Russian submarines engaged in a torpedo duel in the Baltic Sea this week. During the training, the two boats attacked each other from an underwater position, according to the Russian state news agency Cup on Tuesday (25 June) reportedWith ammunition, but without a warhead, they said.

Quiet danger in the Baltic Sea: Russian submarines rehearse for emergency

The Russian Baltic Fleet, also known as the Baltic Fleet, has its main base in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. “In the designated area of ​​the Baltic Sea, the crew of the diesel-electric submarine Novorossiysk, after completing the anti-submarine maneuvers, carried out a torpedo attack with practical ammunition – without a warhead,” says the report from Tuesday. The submarines “Novorossiysk” and “Dmitrov” taking part in the exercise in the Baltic Sea are, according to Cup one of the quietest submarines in Russia. This is ensured by the lack of noisy engines, the streamlined design and a special hydroacoustic coating.

Both ships are equipped with a state-of-the-art sonar, and the “Novorossiysk” can also carry Kalibr cruise missiles. In addition to combat maneuvers, the two submarines also practiced evading enemy attacks. “In the West, this class of submarine is known as ‘the best’ because of its high level of camouflage.Black hole‘,” the report continued. The Russian exercises in the Baltic Sea lasted several days: The crews of the anti-submarine ships “Urengoy, Kazanez and Selenodolsk began practicing the tasks of a tactical exercise to search for a simulated enemy submarine,” quoted on Thursday Cup from a press release from the fleet.

High losses of the Black Sea Fleet: Putin wants to upgrade the navy in 2024

The training battles in the Baltic Sea took place against the backdrop of ongoing tension between Russia and the NATOStates against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. According to Russian sources, nuclear submarines of the Northern Fleet also conducted military exercises in the Barents Sea off the northern coast of Norway in mid-June. In addition to the Baltic Fleet and the Northern Fleet, the Russian marine also over the Black Sea Fleet, the Caspian Flotilla and the Pacific Fleet. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has achieved numerous military successes against the Black Sea Fleet.

The Black Sea is no longer safe for Putin’s navy, commented British Defense Minister Grant Shapps in the spring of this year. According to the Oryx databasewhich counts Russian losses based on geo-verified data, Russia has lost 26 ships and submarines since the beginning of the war. At the end of June announced the Russian President Wladimir Putin announced that the Russian Navy would receive more than 40 new ships and boats in 2024. The Western defense alliance NATO also recently conducted a security exercise in the Baltic Sea, which ended on June 20. According to According to NATO 20 nations, more than 50 ships and 9,000 soldiers – it was one of the largest maneuvers in the Baltic Sea in years. (bme)