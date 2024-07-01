Home page politics

Russia has had numerous failures on its own territory. But why do Putin’s troops so often hit Russia itself in their war?

Kiev/Moscow – Time and again, Russian fighter pilots accidentally hit Russian territory – and not, as planned, the territory of their self-declared enemy, Ukraine.

The opposition Russian media Astra According to the report, there have already been 103 such strikes on Russian territory since the beginning of the Ukraine war in late February 2022. However, like so many statistics of Russian and Ukrainian origin in the Ukraine war, this number cannot be independently verified.

Ukrainian Army: Quality defects of Russian bombs could be reason for missed shots

Recently, for example, Russian media reported that a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system accidentally shot down a combat helicopter from its own ranks. Ukrainian PravdaNow the Ukrainian armed forces claim to have found answers to why Russia keeps attacking its own territory without any intention in the ongoing Ukraine war. They present the explanations for the Russian failures on their own territory in a report that the Ukrainian military published in Defense Express published on his website.

According to the Ukrainian military, a major reason for the Russian misses is Vladimir Putin’s fear of losses. One of the reasons is the “fear” of “flying close to the front line”. The reason is that there they run the risk of being shot down,” the statement continues. This was announced by the Reservist Council spokesman of the Ukrainian ground forces, Ivan Tymotschko, in a broadcast on the pro-Ukrainian television station We Ukraine with.

According to Tymochko, Russian bombs have a high destructive power, but are of inferior quality: “It saves us from the fact that these bombs are not only inaccurate, but also that the technological gliders are not always perfect and do not always open. And then these bombs fall on Russian territory,” he said.

The fear of losses could also lead Russia to miss shots on its own territory

The fear of material and personnel losses in the Ukraine war may also play a role in Russia’s military misfires. The number of casualties of Putin’s troops there has recently risen relentlessly. At least according to information from Ukrainian sources, Putin’s losses in the war are enormous: According to them, over 500,000 Russian soldiers are likely to have been killed or wounded since February 2022.

The Ukrainian armed forces believe that another factor for the frequent Russian friendly fire is that Russian pilots are reluctant to approach the Russian-Ukrainian border during bombing raids. The Ukrainian military points out that its own air defense systems can quickly shoot down an unwary aircraft.

“Despite the large number of Russian aircraft, they do not fly close to the front line because their destruction is almost guaranteed. Therefore, they try to work at a distance of at least 50 kilometers from the front line, which, however, causes a number of technical problems,” Tymotschko sums up.

According to the Ukrainian military, there have been 75 Russian failures in the last three months

The Ukrainian armed forces point out that Russia has accidentally dropped bombs on the Belgorod region and on some temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine at least 75 times in the last three months. According to them, the entire stairwell of a high-rise building in the border town of Belgorod was destroyed in May.

Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the bombing. Defense Express However, according to the report, Ukrainian experts have proven that a Russian bomb hit the building. The media had previously reported that Ukrainian soldiers had demonstrated how to inflict enormous damage on the enemy using FPV drones and vampire drones. (fh)