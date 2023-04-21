Home page politics

The Middle East is listening closely to Putin’s Ukraine narrative. Partly because Russia takes good care of its propaganda channels. Theses also find a grateful audience.

Even more than in Europe, Russian disinformation falls on sympathetic ears in the Middle East.

This has to do with Russia’s propaganda channels – but also with historical events and omissions in the West, argues expert Anna Borshchevskaya.

This article is available in German for the first time – the magazine first published it on March 23, 2023 foreign policy.

More than a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the group of countries directly allied to Moscow remains a motley handful of minions and vassals, including Alexander Lukashenko’s Belarus and Bashar al-Assad’s Syria. Only six countries voted at the General Assembly marking the anniversary of the invasion with Moscow against the UN resolution calling for Russia’s withdrawal. 141 voted in favour. Measured against this, efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin on the world stage have been a huge success.

But such voices can be deceiving. The Middle East is a prime example of this. Conversations with elites in many Middle Eastern capitals — including influential diplomats, government officials, journalists and businessmen — reveal a surprising appreciation for Russia’s position, including sympathy for Putin’s argument that Russia was forced to act to avoid NATO encirclement. In addition, the Arab Youth Survey 2022, conducted by Dubai-based PR consultancy ASDA’A BCW, found that more young Arabs (aged 18-24) blame the United States and NATO, rather than Russia, for the war give in Ukraine.

Russia finds it easier than the US to wield power: Washington has lost confidence

There are several reasons why so many of Washington’s traditional friends in the Middle East are ambivalent at best about the Ukraine war. Part of this has to do with a sense of being abandoned by the United States in its hour of need – a common grievance from the Saudis and Emiratis, who, like Ukraine, have fallen victim to Iranian drones, but not the same, in their view received massive support from the United States.

Some refer to the fact that Washington – which a generation ago was willing to send more than half a million US troops, sailors and airmen to liberate Kuwait – today finds it a daunting task to send arms and ammunition to the to support Ukrainians in their own struggle. From their point of view, this indicates that the United States would hardly ever again send its young men and women to protect a distant Arab state.

This is partly due to the perception that Russia finds it easier to wield power than Washington. Evidence of this is Putin’s willingness to support his ally in Damascus. Former US President Barack Obama has balked at the use of force despite vowing to punish Syria for using chemical weapons against innocent civilians.

Putin’s disinformation is ubiquitous: Moscow knows its audience well

And especially in Cairo salons, there is a kind of nostalgia for the days when Russia was the main supplier of arms. Back then, decades ago, Egypt was still an Arab heavyweight. However, these ideas did not come about by themselves. What made these ideas so popular in the Arab world is the ubiquity of Russian disinformation channels.

Years before the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian state media RT Arabic and Sputnik Arabic emerged as important sources for serious regional news in the Middle East. In the West, the sister stations of rt and sputnik never the same level of credibility. With the beginning of the war they were either completely banned as it rt in the UK, or opted to cease operations due to “unforeseen business disruptions”. That was, for example, at RT America the case after the satellite TV provider DirecTV and the streaming company roku had withdrawn support from the broadcaster in 2022.

In the Middle East, however, Russian state media had unrestricted access to the airwaves throughout the Ukraine crisis. This allowed the Kremlin to spread its war narrative through regional media. And Moscow knows its Middle Eastern audience well. The war is routinely portrayed as a Russian challenge to the US-led hegemonic order. This argument is well received in many Arab capitals.

“Ukraine forced to fight in the name of NATO”: Russia dominates the headlines

The Arabic news aggregator nabd for example, frequently publishes articles on RT Arabic. The European Union disinformation database provides comprehensive records of RT Arabic-broadcasts that appear in regional media, on nabd and other sites to be posted. The headlines are as typical as they are illustrative: “The West and the US are not interested in supporting Ukraine, they are interested in weakening Russia”, “Washington’s mission is to limit the growth of its European and Asian partners”, “Ukraine is forced to fight in the name of NATO”, and so on. These Russian-originated articles and even cartoons eventually found their way into the Arab media without their origins being identified.

The effects were real and powerful. In private conversations with Arab interlocutors, I repeatedly heard echoes of the Kremlin’s most popular propaganda slogans: Russia is being provoked by NATO expansion; the history between Russia and Ukraine is “complicated”; the United States that invaded Iraq for no reasonhave no right to criticize the Russian actions in Ukraine.

At the diplomatic level, this sentiment has prompted repeated calls from regional officials from the United Arab Emirates and Iraq, among others. They advocated peaceful negotiations to resolve the Ukraine-Russia crisis without condemning Russia per se for its unprovoked aggression. Another example: Immediately after the invasion, the Arab League released a statement expressing its “great concern” about the situation in Ukraine and calling for “full efforts to resolve the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy,” without Naming Russia as the aggressor.

Sympathy for Putin’s position in the Ukraine war could even grow

On the economic front, Russia’s information offensive has persuaded Arab capitals not to join Western sanctions. Some Middle Eastern countries (notably Turkey and the UAE) even saw an increase in their bilateral trade with Moscow in a year when the West pushed for Russia’s isolation.

If this is the situation after the first year of war, one can imagine how much worse it will be as the war continues. While the United States and its allies have largely managed to get most of the world’s leaders behind them at the UN General Assembly, they believe they are winning the narrative battle. But in much of the world – including important places like India, South Africa and much of the Middle East – Russia is better off than you probably think. And with another year of disinformation and propaganda disguised as news and analysis, sympathy for Moscow’s position will only grow.

Russia’s narratives are (even) stronger in the Middle East: the West needs to act strategically now

Helping Ukraine win on the battlefield is the quickest and surest way to prevent Moscow from gaining even more sympathy in Arab hearts and minds. The West is gearing up for a long war and there is still work to be done To counter Russia’s misleading representation and its distorted media to tackle The West must take the initiative to counter Russian disinformation in the Middle East and clearly convey its own vision to the region.

The fight for narratives has always been an inseparable part of warfare. Western efforts to support Ukraine have so far lacked one important factor: effectively countering Russian narratives outside the liberal world. Previous EU practices to combat disinformation can be useful. So there is no need to completely reinvent the wheel. However, the Middle East faces its own challenges.

For example, the Middle East lacks good training programs for journalists and reliable access to external information resources more than Europe does. Here an increase in funding for broadcasters such as VOA Arabic and BBC Arabic help, but also the effective publication of Western and especially Ukrainian reporting in the local media. In fact, the region has not yet heard the Ukrainian narrative to the same extent as the Russian. Above all, however, the West must think strategically and in the long term. Western leaders talk about isolating Russia globally, but they cannot achieve that goal without discrediting the Kremlin’s narrative where it resonates most.

By Anna Borshchevskaya

Anna Borshchevskaya is Senior Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and author of Putin’s War in Syria: Russian Foreign Policy and the Price of America’s Absence. Twitter: @annaborsh

