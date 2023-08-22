Home page politics

Russian President Putin at the Brics Summit in Johannesburg in 2018. This year he will only be there via video link. © Alexey Nikolsky/AFP

From Tuesday, representatives of the Brics countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Johannesburg. However, Vladimir Putin is absent – ​​for good reason.

Johannesburg – From Tuesday to Thursday, the representatives of the so-called Brics countries will meet in South Africa’s economic metropolis Johannesburg for their 15th summit. The meeting is about a possible expansion of the group, about the Ukraine war – and last but not least about the future development of the international order. The most important questions and answers.

What is the Brics?

The Brics is a loose association of countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The British economist Jim O’Neill coined the term “Bric” in 2001 by stringing together the initials of the four emerging countries Brazil, Russia, India and China (South Africa was only added in 2011). Since 2006, representatives of these countries of the so-called Global South have met regularly; the Bric or Brics was officially launched in 2009. The 15th summit of the Brics heads of state is now taking place in Johannesburg.

The Brics represent around 40 percent of the world’s population and around a quarter of global economic output. For comparison: The Group of Seven (G7) – i.e. Germany, Canada, France, Great Britain, Italy, Japan and the USA – generates 31 percent of global economic output, but only around ten percent of the world’s population live here.

What is the aim of the Brics?

The Brics sees itself as a counterweight to western-style alliances such as the G7. The member states represent the interests of the countries of the Global South; The question of whether they are also actively working on creating a new world order or simply want to supplement the existing one is controversial among observers. Before the summit in Johannesburg, South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor declared that the aim of the Brics was a “changed global order”. “China wants to establish the Brics as an alternative to western, multilateral formats,” said China expert Eva Seiwert in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA. “However, I do not believe that the Brics countries want to create a ‘new world order,’ as some fear.”

What is the Brics Summit in Johannesburg about?

67 high-ranking politicians from Africa and the Global South are expected to attend the Brics Summit in Johannesburg, as well as 20 international representatives, including the United Nations, the African Union and Africa’s regional economic communities. One of the items on the agenda is a possible expansion of the Brics. 40 states have expressed a non-binding interest in joining the BRICS, 23 of them specifically, said the South African Foreign Minister in the run-up to the meeting. It is expected that no new members will be accepted in Johannesburg, but that a possible mechanism for expanding the group will first be discussed. China in particular is in favor of enlargement.

Why isn’t Vladimir Putin in Johannesburg?

Four presidents are taking part in the summit in South Africa: from Brazil Lula da Silvafrom China Xi Jinpingfrom India Narendra Modi as well as Cyril Ramaphosa, the host. Only Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov travels to Johannesburg from Russia – President Wladimir Putin however, stay at home. For good reason: Putin is wanted for alleged war crimes in the Ukraine war with an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court; upon landing in South Africa he would face arrest. For this reason, Putin only takes part in the Brics meeting via video link.

How do the Brics countries feel about the Ukraine war?

“The crisis in Europe between Russia and Ukraine” will also be discussed in Johannesburg, said South Africa’s President Ramaphosa in July. A few weeks earlier, Ramaphosa and three other African leaders had a peace plan for Ukraine submitted. Many African states are suffering above all from the end of the grain agreement, but are otherwise on the side of Russia or are emphatically neutral.

South Africa had previously voted in the United Nations on the Ukraine war always included and insists on its alleged neutrality. China also claims to represent a neutral position, but at the same time repeatedly emphasizes its friendship with Russia. China’s President Xi Jinping has met Putin several times in the past, but only spoken once to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Attempts at mediation by the Chinese have so far come to nothing.

India continues to maintain close economic ties with Russia, obtains raw materials such as oil and gas as well as weapons from there. Brazil’s President Lula also claims that his country is merely a neutral observer in the conflict; nevertheless, he repeatedly accused Ukraine’s allies of prolonging the war by supplying them with weapons, instead of working towards a peaceful solution. (sh)