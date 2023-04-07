Home page politics

Franziska Black

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that Russia does not interfere in the affairs of other countries. But Putin’s silence probably has other reasons.

Moscow/New York – Wladimir Putin has so far been politely silent on the charges against Donald Trump. Russia does not interfere in the affairs of other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Not even in the United States with Trump’s successor Joe Biden. But the matter cannot be dismissed so simply.

Experts described the US news magazine Newsweek numerous possible reasons why the Kremlin chief is holding back on Trump. After all, Russia’s president has spoken publicly on US affairs in the past. Examples are the Black Lives Matter movement or the storming of the Capitol. The British Independent but now observes clear malice about Trump in the Russian media – and that is a pointer.

Putin wants to ingratiate himself with the silence on the Trump impeachment with the Republicans

“Since Soviet times, Moscow has fairly self-righteously claimed that, unlike Washington, it doesn’t interfere in internal affairs — although it always has,” said Mark Katz, a professor at George Mason University Newsweek. Putin wants to “flatter” himself to the Republicans by remaining silent on the Trump accusation, that is – essentially – his thesis.

There are many indications that Putin prefers ex-US President Trump to current head of state Biden. Trump, in turn, had himself despite the Ukraine wars continued to speak positively about Putin. According to US intelligence services, Putin wanted to help Trump win a second term in the 2020 US election.

“Only political demands” – Putin’s comment on the storming of the US Capitol

Newsweek referred to a press conference by Putin in June 2021 in Geneva. A reporter asked the head of the Kremlin about the Russian raids on members of the opposition. In his response, Putin alluded to the Black Lives Matter movement: Russia wanted to avoid such “disorder, disruption, violations of the law”. He then mentioned the storming of the US Capitol – here he questioned whether the rioters really should have been arrested. Because they only came with “political demands”, but were then treated as “native terrorists”.

Putin relies on Russian state television for propaganda issues

The political strategist Jason Jay Smart emphasized in the question that the USA usually speaks at an official level in conflicts. Russia wouldn’t do that. “Instead, the Kremlin is letting state television broadcast its opinion,” he said Newsweek., “They allow the TV stations to report that Biden may have Alzheimer’s, that he is too old, and so on. Such statements do not usually come from the Kremlin itself.”

Russia’s state TV laughs at the Trump impeachment in prime time

On this aspect, the Independent now interesting observations. According to the newspaper, Russian broadcasters have been pouring malice on Trump since his indictment. Putin’s top propagandist Vladimir Solovyov was at the forefront at prime time. According to the report, in his political talk “Sunday evening” he was happy about the presentation of Trump in prison clothes. Rossiya 1 presenter Olga Skabeeva also sneered: “Trump may soon be wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. Let’s get some popcorn!”

Putin wants to see Trump as a “strong leader” and “friend of Russia”.

An indication that Putin’s relationship with Trump is turning? David Silbey, a history professor at Cornell University, had these broadcasts before the interview Newsweek maybe not seen. In his opinion, Putin prefers one particular discourse: “That Trump is a strong leader and a friend of Russia, and that the US is currently in chaos.” the law, and Putin really doesn’t want to recommend that to the Russians. That makes Trump look weak.”

In January, Trump boasted that if only he were president, he could end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine immediately. The Kremlin gratefully took up the statement and passed it on. (frs)