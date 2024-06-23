Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Press Split

Can negotiations be held with Russia? Not immediately – but perhaps in the short term. Expert Anne Holper sees a starting point for diplomacy in the Ukraine war.

Berlin/Munich – “Immediate negotiations with Russia”: Sahra Wagenknecht is calling for this in the Ukraine War gladly – ​​and has evidently scored points with voters in the European elections. the – immediate negotiations – is possible, an expert doubts in conversation with IPPEN.MEDIAHowever, she believes it is entirely possible that talks can achieve the goal in the long term: Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is also a “means to an end”, says Anne Holper.

Holper heads the Center for Peace Mediation at the Viadrina Frankfurt (Oder). She also advises Annalena Baerbock’s Foreign Office and already sees “many actors” working behind the scenes on a diplomatic solution. In her view, one possible substantive path to agreement is to take Russia’s desire for “recognition” into account. Then Ukraine’s sovereignty would potentially no longer be “the price for peace in Europe and the world”. And Ukraine is, after all, a sovereign country and not a “disposable asset”.

Ukraine war: solution on the battlefield? “The question is whether that will ever happen”

Holper indirectly rejected two popular assumptions: signals for direct talks are being sent Wladimir Putin not actually, she stresses. But it is also unclear whether developments on the battlefields can pave the way to a solution.

Vladimir Putin is increasingly borrowing heavily from dictator Josef Stalin. © Montage: Imago/dpa/picture-alliance/Itar-Tass/Valery Shalifulin/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel/fn

Currently, Russia’s willingness to negotiate is “still very, very low or primarily of a strategic nature,” explains the scientist, referring to Putin’s latest “offers” – “so they say they would like to negotiate, but only on the condition that the maximum demands are met.” “From a negotiation theory perspective, this is not a willingness to negotiate at all, but rather a willingness to accept a capitulation,” states Holper.

Reaching that ominous point at which the opponents believe that the possible gain at the negotiating table is greater than what can be achieved on the battlefield is also “extremely difficult” to achieve at the moment, at least from the perspective of conflict research. “The question is whether this will ever happen here at all. And until then, incredible military power will have to be expended and an incredible number of people will die, on both sides,” warns Holper. Nevertheless, she sees leverage for diplomacy. Aside from Putin’s calls for border demarcations and annexations. The USA could play a key role in this.

Ukraine war also a “means to an end” for Putin: Russia wants to “gain recognition by force”

According to Holper, the fundamental question is: “Where are there starting points in the landscape of interests on the Russian side to be able to get the situation under control by means other than military means?” Her thesis is: “In any case, Russia wants to be recognized as an equal player alongside the USA, China and so on in a multipolar world order.” To achieve this, Russia – at least in theory – does not need the conquest of Ukraine or the feared annexation of other neighboring states.

“The aggression against Ukraine is – not only, but also – the means to an end – to gain this recognition by force,” says the expert. Ultimately, it is about “a place at the geopolitical table.” Historians often speak of Russia’s “trauma” of being “excluded from the ranks of these recognized world powers with the collapse of the Soviet Union.” This may also be what drives Putin: “Standing up to this humiliation with all one’s might be deeply ingrained in the KGB school, from which Mr. Putin also comes,” says Holper. If that is true, it is about restoring self-esteem as one of several world powers that negotiates with others on an equal footing.

Absurdly, given the reality on the international stage, Russia has long since regained this status, adds the conflict researcher. Of course, there is a high cost in recognizing this status politically and symbolically – without “rotten compromises” with regard to Russia’s moral and international crimes. And without per se fulfilling all Russian interests. However, means of resolving the conflict at “a lower price” are sought.

“Cross-deal” as a solution to the Ukraine war? “USA must learn to tolerate self-containment”

One option for this could be a “cross-deal” with the USA at the center: “Political containment of the USA for military containment of Russia.” However, Washington must learn to “endure a kind of political self-containment,” says Holper. The geopolitical reality is that the United States has already lost its predominance. On the other hand, this recognition is hardly desired or possible in the USA at the moment; also with a view to the possible old and new president Donald Trump“But geopolitically it is now a priority. So it is important to create good domestic political narratives for it,” says the conflict researcher.

Holper stresses that this does not have to have an impact on Ukraine’s membership in the alliance. After Russia’s attack and the failure of the Istanbul peace talks, it is too late for a neutral Ukraine anyway. “With regard to such cross-deals, the only thing that matters now is the USA as an opponent to Russia, China and Iran,” says Holper in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA – read the complete interview here.

Putin’s political career in pictures View photo gallery

Either way, it will “certainly take a long time” to find a solution. Holper also considers the call for “peace” to be an unfortunate formulation – “coexistence” is a better working term. Pragmatism is “an extremely emotional matter”. “On both sides, a collective self feels unbearably negated if one speaks of peace too soon,” warns the conflict researcher – both sides are concerned with existence and justice. “That sounds paradoxical to us because we think that peace is survival. But many people on both sides do not see it that way. That is why it is better to tone down the target ambitions.” (fn)