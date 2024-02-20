FLY. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a Russian-made luxury car.

State media in Pyongyang said the limousine was handed over to the North Korean dictator on Sunday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the news, saying that it was an Aurus, a standard-sized luxury sedan the same as the one used by Putin himself.



The two countries, isolated internationally, have established close relations after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. North Korea is believed to be supplying Russia with artillery, rockets and ballistic missiles for the war, despite international sanctions imposed on both countries. The Kremlin has neither denied nor confirmed the use of DPRK-made weapons, while North Korea has rejected accusations of illegal activities.



The Aurus Senat limousine given by Putin to Kim Jong-un

Because the Tsar gave this limousine as a gift

In September 2023, Putin welcomed Kim Jong-un at the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on what was his first foreign trip in four years. During that visit, the North Korean leader was invited by Putin to climb into the back seat of his Aurus Senat limousine and then exchange guns as gifts. They spent a few minutes together laughing and asking Kim questions about the car's special features. On the occasion, the North Korean state network KCTV broadcast the images.





The North Korean leader behaved by showing the same curiosity and admiration when in Singapore, in June 2018, at his first meeting with former US president Donald Trump, he found himself in front of “the Beast”, the super armored car of the White House tenants.





What car is it?

Russian President Vladimir Putin began using Aurus armored limousines (brand made in Russia) from his fourth term in the Kremlin onwards, abandoning the Mercedes S 600 Guard Pullman used during previous assignments. On that occasion his Aurus was defined as “better than Donald Trump's” by a guest at the ceremony, quoted by the Ria Novosti agency, in reference to the US president's car.

This is a luxury car developed by NAMI in Moscow on a retro style reminiscent of the old ZIS-110 limousine from the 1940s. The Senat was first publicly shown at the Moscow International Motor Show in September 2018. The retail price is around $300,000 in the civilian version. Porsche and Bosch Engineering were reportedly involved in the development of the engine. The armored limousine version is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine developed by NAMI, with a 6.6-liter V12.

Here is Putin's Aurus Cortege limousine: the images shot before his fourth swearing-in





Kim's luxury car collection and the bans

Kim Jong-un is believed to be passionate about cars, planes and has a large collection of luxury foreign vehicles. In the rich garage there are at least one Maybach, various armored Mercedes, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Lexus.





Yo Jong, Kim's sister, told North Korean state news agency KCNA that “the gift is a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the top leaders” of the two countries. But South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the gift violated United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea, which ban the supply of certain categories of vehicles, including luxury cars.

Both Russia and North Korea have indicated that Putin will visit Pyongyang soon.