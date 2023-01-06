BANGUI, Central African Republic — In March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its third week, a Russian diplomat nearly 4,800 kilometers away in the Central African Republic paid an unusual visit to the president of the country’s highest court. His message was blunt: the country’s pro-Kremlin President must remain in office, indefinitely.

To that end, Yevgeny Migunov, the diplomat, argued that the court should abolish the constitutional restriction that limits a President to two terms. He insisted that President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, who is in his second term and surrounds himself with Russian mercenaries, should stay, for the good of the country.

“I was absolutely amazed,” recalled Danièle Darlan, 70, then president of the court. “I warned them that our instability came from Presidents who wanted to make their government eternal.”

The Russian didn’t flinch. Seven months later, in October, Darlan was ousted by presidential decree to clear the way for a referendum to rewrite the constitution and abolish term limits. This would effectively cement what one Western ambassador called the Central African Republic’s status as a “vassal state” of the Kremlin.

With his invasion of the Ukraine, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia unleashed a new disorder on the world. Ukraine has portrayed its fight against becoming another Russian vassal as a fight for universal freedom, and the cause has resonated in the United States and Europe. But in the Central African Republic, Russia is already getting its way, with little Western reaction, and in the capital Bangui, a different kind of Russian victory is already on display.

Russian mercenaries from the same dubious Wagner Group now fighting in Ukraine are based in the Central African Republic, a country rich in gold and diamonds. Their impunity appears complete as they travel in unmarked vehicles, with ski masks covering half their faces and openly carrying automatic rifles. The large mining and logging interests that Wagner now controls are reason enough to explain why Russia does not want threats to a complacent government.

From Bangui, where Wagner’s forces rob and threaten, to Bria in the center of the country, via Mbaiki in the south, I saw Moscow mercenaries everywhere during a two and a half week stay.

“They threaten stability, they undermine good governance, they rob countries of mineral wealth, they violate human rights,” US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said last month of Wagner’s agents.

Yet the Russians are often welcomed as a more effective presence in maintaining a fragile peace than the more than 14,500 blue helmets of United Nations peacekeepers in this war-torn country since 2014.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the inflationary spiral it has generated have made the situation even more desperate in this nation. The prices of staple foods like cooking oil have risen 50 percent or more. Gasoline is now sold in contraband cans or bottles, as the service stations do not have them. Hunger is more widespread.

However, many here do not blame Russia.

Tired of the West’s hypocrisy and empty promises, many people I met were inclined to support Putin over his former colonizers in Paris. If Russian brutality in the Ukrainian cities of Bucha or Mariupol horrifies the West, Russian brutality in the Central African Republic is seen as helping to defuse a decade-long conflict.

“When your house is burning, you don’t care about the color of the water you use to put out the fire,” said Honoré Bendoit, sub-prefect of Bria, a regional capital. “We are calm thanks to the Russians. They are violent and they are efficient.”

Efficient, that is, to destroy or disperse the rebel groups that for a long time have destabilized the Country with an intermittent war that has left tens of thousands dead since 2012.

When Touadéra was elected in 2016, he had control over around 20 percent of the country. Distrustful of his own army and frustrated with a French military presence he deemed ineffective, he began turning to Russia in 2017 in a bid to re-establish control over rebel-held areas. That year, the United Nations approved a Kremlin offer to send military trainers to the Central African Armed Forces. The unarmed coaches became Wagner’s armed mercenaries.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian tycoon who heads the Wagner Group and is close to Putin, recently accused France of sending a package bomb that seriously injured Dmitry Sytyi, who Western officials believe oversees Wagner’s mining and shipment of diamonds. in the Central African Republic. France dismissed the accusation.

Russian propaganda is a relentless onslaught, much of it channeled via the popular Radio Lengo Songo. Marcelin Eenjikele, a journalist there, said he couldn’t let me into the radio station compound because “we have to ask our Russian controllers for permission.”

A request to meet with Touadéra to discuss Wagner’s presence went unanswered.

In response to questions about the size, violence and political purpose of the Wagner Group in the Central African Republic, Prigozhin replied: “All your questions are provocative. If you are willing to provide legally formalized guarantees for the publication of my responses in full, So I’m ready to comment.”

At a camp for 36,000 displaced people in Bria, I spoke with Flora Assangou, a single mother of three. She said that she would one day return to her village, but only when she was safe. I asked him about the UN peacekeepers.

“Ah, they only do patrols,” he said.

“Do the patrols help?” I asked.

I laughed.

When rebel groups kill someone, Assangou said UN peacekeepers “take a picture”. But “the Russians kill,” he added. “It brought us some peace.” As an unmarked Russian armored truck headed our way, Yves Oueama, our driver, swerved sharply. “Wagner’s wagons never give way,” he said. “If you don’t get out of his way, you’re finished.”

“The Russians control everything,” said Abdoul Aziz Sali, a mining economist, noting that Wagner had set up companies to exploit the region’s diamonds, gold and timber. “They are arrogant and violent. When they come to a meeting, they don’t even sit down.”

Ibrahima Dosso, head of the UN World Food Program office in Bria, oversees the camp where tens of thousands of people who have fled the war are staying in makeshift huts, depending on the mission’s food distribution and, once every two months, around 50 dollars in cash. Electricity comes only from generators and water only from wells.

Dosso rarely leaves his office, but on this day, accompanied by a unit of UN peacekeepers from Zambia providing protection, he made his way to a town called Ngoubi and invited me to accompany him. A truck was carrying beans, cooking oil and rice from the United States Agency for International Development.

The townspeople gathered as the sacks were lowered. Lucienne Wapi, 48, a mother of 12, said it was hard to find enough to eat. She was holding a grandson, whose stomach was swollen with hunger. I asked if there was peace in the area.

“If I don’t eat or sleep well, it means I’m not at peace,” he said.

The French Embassy in Bangui sits on extensive grounds next to the Oubangui River. In 2022, Jean-Marc Grosgurin, the French ambassador, canceled the traditional Bastille Day party on July 14 due to threats from pro-Russian youth movements.

In December, France completed the withdrawal of all its forces from the Central African Republic. Six years ago, there were more than 1,600 troops. When asked about this decision, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces sent a statement blaming the Central African authorities for choosing to work with a “non-state actor, the Wagner Group, which regularly commits violence and abuse.”

In December, two US Senators, Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, and Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, introduced a bill to designate Wagner as a terrorist group, citing, among other things, the trafficking and rape of women in the Central African Republic. In response, Prigozhin issued a statement saying, “We have never crossed the limits of what is allowed.”

By: ROGER COHEN