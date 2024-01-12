Why Propaganda Live is not broadcast on La7 today: the reason

Why is Propaganda Live not broadcast on La7 today, 12 January 2024, as expected? We'll tell you right away: the reason is linked to Diego Bianchi who was stopped by a fever. Forced and sudden stop therefore for the program which this evening will not be broadcast as usual. Diego Bianchi's broadcast, stuck in bed with a strong flu, will return next Friday. Also in light of the delicate and dramatic international scenario evolving in the last few hours, in its place this evening at 9.15 pm, La7 will re-propose the dialogue between Corrado Augias and Alessandro Barbero which was broadcast in the debut episode of the programme, dedicated to a reflection on current events in relation to the numerous crisis and war fronts that are affecting the world today.

Moments

Makkox's tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to major problems.

There social top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and orders them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: these are the screening of videos, travels and investigations carried out by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

Makkox's Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming and live TV