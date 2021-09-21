Connectivity, that marvel of the 21st century that many citizens enjoy, is one of the problems suffered by those who live in much of the rural areas of Spain, which in the last decade have seen depopulation skyrocket by 13%. Its consequences are dramatic: aging of the towns, closure of basic services, economic stoppage, unemployment, lack of opportunities…. A drain that endangers the future of 3,400 municipalities, the majority located in that increasingly emptied Spain. Cushioning this territorial imbalance is one of the great challenges of our country. Although the solution is not simple, experts agree that one of the urgent measures is to solve the significant technological deficit related to access to the Internet and communication networks.

Aware of the problem, the Spanish Confederation of Young Entrepreneurs Associations (CEAJE) launched a pilot project this year to promote digitization in rural Spain. Until 2027, the Zamora town of Toro will become the testing ground of a plan that was born with the intention of being replicated by the rest of the country. “New technologies can strengthen the economic attractiveness of these rural areas. Our objective is to attract investment and talent through digitization ”, explains the president of CEAJE, Fermín Albaladejo.

Not all rural areas will survive, but we intend that those with the greatest possibilities come to the fore and serve as an engine and focus of attraction Fermín Albaladejo, president of CEAJE

Digital transformation appears as the backbone of that emptied Spain, which does not empty. From CEAJE they accompany and guide the local productive fabric in the process of innovation and digitization of their businesses, so that the gap that exists with urban areas can be closed. “We are aware that not all rural areas are going to survive, but we intend that those with the greatest possibilities come to the fore and serve as a focus of attraction for the population and the engine of other regions,” adds Albadalejo.

Bridging the digital divide

The truth is that in an increasingly digital world, guaranteeing Internet access for the entire population is an essential requirement in order not to be left behind. “In the 21st century it is already as if it were the light. We cannot be without it ”, insists Lucía Velasco, general director of the National Observatory of Technology and Society (ONTSI). The Government’s objective is that, by 2025, 100% of the population will have ultra-fast coverage of 100 Mbps. Despite the quality of the telecommunications infrastructures in Spain, Velasco admits that the connectivity gap still persists in some rural areas . “And that connection makes you be inside or outside the digital realm, which is what allows you to prosper,” he says.

We cannot take advantage of this digital revolution if we do not have the skills to do so Lucía Velasco, general director of ONTSI

In his opinion, it is also urgent to solve other digital gaps that prevent progress towards a more just, egalitarian and wealthy society. “Do we know how to use technology in Spain?” Velasco wonders. The expert recalls that almost a third of the population does not have basic digital skills. In Europe, this percentage almost reaches 50%. “And this is the fundamental element of the competitiveness of the future. We cannot take advantage of this digital revolution if we do not have the skills to do so ”, he warns. Without forgetting that there are technological gender differences, since women are being excluded from the design of this process.

In this strategy to advance as a society towards a better future, the deployment of infrastructures of all kinds (roads, information and communication technologies, sanitation, water, electricity …) is vital to support economic development and human well-being, according to the SDG 9. A philosophy that shares Daring, an SME of Sevillian origin that in the last decade has digitized operations in more than 200,000 critical infrastructures around the world. This has helped companies to save costs and improve their productivity, thanks to a fully digitized management.

“Together with our partners and collaborators, we innovate and add value not only to customers, but also to society and the environment ”, explains Jesús del Estad, CEO of this Andalusian company that is currently in the process of internationalization. Its list of solutions adapted to the needs of each client is extensive: the use of drones and the generation of digital twins, which optimize the efficiency and safety of workers; the incorporation of renewable energies to the industry or the management of accesses and the massive and intelligent use of IoT devices (Internet of Things, for its acronym in English), among others. All this helps the digital transformation of industries that operate in highly specialized sectors – such as telecommunications, energy and smart cities-, since it allows them to advance in their automation, artificial intelligence and security processes.

Technology for the planet

Throughout this phase of digitization in which Humanity is immersed, the ecological transition must go hand in hand. Technology must be greener. And caring for nature requires digital tools to fully develop. If this formula works, prosperity will be closer and it will be possible to build a better planet.

These two ingredients, technology and environment, are the raison d’être of Global Cen, a SME from Mallorca that has developed a new system for measuring the natural electric field of the Earth that opens up a multitude of possibilities in favor of sustainability. From the data obtained through its software, you can get very accurate maps of these electric fields and see the evolution of possible anomalies caused by human activity.

“With the use of our technology we are able to read the ground. We know what happens in the subsoil just by touching the surface, and from there we realize that this information based on the electric field and translated by our software it has important applications in various businesses ”, points out its director, José María Martí.

In agriculture, for example, the data collected can be used to optimize plantation growth. The company has also created Hydrostat, a water status sensor based on electrical parameters that allows optimal irrigation management. Another of its advances in the environmental field is the development of a “contact electrode” that allows electric field maps to be made on any type of pavement, which allows us to know if there is contamination under the ground and in groundwater. One more example of how much technology can contribute to improving people’s lives and moving towards a cleaner and more sustainable world.