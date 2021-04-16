There were numerous representations of Prince Philip throughout his long life, which ended on Friday, April 9, at the age of 99. Actors like Tobias Menzies, Matt Smith, James Cromwell, and Christopher Lee played the role.

However, according to one of Felipe’s biographers, no one ever captured the essence of man on the screen. The reason, said Ingrid Seward, author of “Prince Philip Revealed,” is that no one ever had a chance to study it closely.

As a man used to walking a few steps behind his wife in public, Queen Elizabeth II, was partly out of sight.

In the first two seasons of The Crown, Felipe was portrayed by Matt Smith. Photo: AP.

Seward, who has interviewed many members of the royal family, including prince charles and princess diana, began talking to the Duke of Edinburgh in the late 1970s.

Some of their first encounters were disasters, he said. “He was rude to me.” But with time a clearer idea of ​​Felipe’s complicated personality became: his irascible character, his steely wit, his generosity of spirit.

Here, it helps to evaluate the accuracy and relative merits of your cinematographic and television representations Over the decades, they evolved along with the public perception of the monarchy.

Biopics about dating

Two TV movies based on the courtship between Carlos and Lady Diana Spencer they aired within days of each other in September 1982 on competing networks.

“The Real Romance of Carlos and Diana”, on CBS, starred Stewart Granger in the role of Felipe. In “Charles and Diana: A Royal Love Story” on ABC, Lee played the prince. (Neither is currently available for broadcast, though snippets have been posted online.)

Every movie followed a fairy tale narrative, featuring Diana as a Cinderella figure on her way to becoming a princess bride.

In both, Carlos’s parents – especially Felipe – were depicted as warm and loving caregivers. (In “The Royal Romance,” Felipe even gives his son a big hug on his wedding day).

The cast of “The Royal Romance” had some legitimate royal connections: Granger was a friend of the family (on the part of the Mountbattens and Brabourne), and one of the royal cousins, Catherine Oxenberg, played Diana. But neither film captured the real family dynamicSeward said.

“Felipe was pretty tough on Carlos“said Seward.” Carlos was not the child he expected: he wanted a child in his image and likeness. “

Biographical soap operas

In the 90s, the honeymoon was clearly over. As Charles and Diana’s marriage fell apart, Felipe’s public image had grown colder, transforming from that of an affable father to that of a grumpy old man. But “he wasn’t grumpy,” Seward said. “He was in a bad mood, which is very different.”

These Felipes micromanage their son’s love life, telling Carlos to find a suitable girl to marry. In “Diana: Her True Story,” 1993, Donald Douglas’s Philip tells Charles, “You’ve courted half the girls in the country. How long does it take to find a Protestant virgin?”

Later, after Carlos’ marriage to Diana falters, Felipe tells him, “How do you expect to be king if you can’t handle your wife?”

In various television series, Felipe was depicted managing the love life of his son, Prince Charles. Photo: AFP.

In “Carlos and Camilla: what love means”, 2005, Peter Egan’s Felipe continually intimidates Carlos and his girlfriends, considering them unworthy of his son. (“Are you what they call a socialite?” He asks one played by Hayley Atwell. “The last thing Charles needs is unwanted press attention.”)

“Felipe could be a little scary,” says Seward. “It could be very rude. You have to be strong and stand up to him.”

When Felipe challenges his son for taking so long to find a girlfriend in “Carlos and Camilla”, Carlos takes it as an ultimatum. But in real life, Felipe wrote a letter to his son, kindly suggesting that he make up his mind And he didn’t keep Diana hanging, lest he ruin her reputation.

‘The Queen’

Seward collaborated as a consultant in “The Queen”, the 2006 Stephen Frears film about how the queen responded to Diana’s death. (Peter Morgan, who would later create “The Crown,” wrote the script). But he found Cromwell’s perpetually exasperated Philip to be a caricature.

“It is true that he did not like fools,” he said. “And sometimes I could say, ‘I can’t be bothered with this.’

That applied to Diana after the breakup. But it had not always been this way. Felipe tried to help his daughter-in-law adjust to the royal family and, later, to save his marriage. He wrote Diana several letters of encouragement, which were revealed in the investigation into her death in 1997.

But when his efforts failed, he stopped supporting her. “Philip tried really hard,” Seward said, but eventually Diana turned on him.

‘The Crown’

Smith and Menzies played Felipe in “The Crown,” which premiered in 2016, and Seward disagreed with both representations.

“They make him look grumpy and boring,” he said. “He was never bored. I was leading a really active life, crowded and busy. “

He believes that Smith in seasons 1 and 2 did not behave as Felipe did. “Everyone knows that he walked with his hands behind his back, that he had a very military stance, even at 99,” Seward said, adding that this stance made him appear taller than he actually was.

At The Crown, they made him look “too grumpy,” says the biographer.

He also said that Smith’s Philip was too sulky and petulant, although Felipe struggled to find a role for himself when his wife first became queen.

Seward felt that in seasons 3 and 4, Menzies offered a more nuanced portrait of a man in midlife crisis, but there was no such crisis.

“The moon landing, no, no, no,” Seward said, referring to the episode “Moondust,” in which Philip becomes obsessed with the 1969 American moon landing and wallows in feelings of failure for his own less consequential position. in the life.

“Once Philip settled in, he was fine,” Seward said. “He accomplished a lot and traveled the world on his own.”

In general, Seward insisted, “The Crown” didn’t catch Felipe’s sense of humor, his shyness, his love of cooking shows on television or his extensive knowledge of art.

Yes, he made insensitive – and even racist – comments at times. “I’m not defending him,” Seward said. “But he was saying something jokingly and it sounded rude or racist.” Felipe called this “dontopedalogía”, the science of opening the mouth and screwing up.

Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Felipe in the fifth season of The Crown, available on Netflix.

‘The queen’s corgi’

Is an animated film with a bad review that portrays the royal couple the one that comes closest to matching Felipe’s personality? The events of the 2020 film “The Queen’s Corgi” (corgi is a breed of dog) are clearly fiction, and represent a meeting between Felipe and Donald Trump.

In real life, the prince generally declined to attend the events that the queen organized for the American president and his wife. (Felipe retired from royal duties in 2017).

A plane available to the dogs to take them where Queen Elizabeth was, in 1998. Photo: AP.

Leaving that aside, the animated Felipe (voiced by Tom Courtenay) He resents the queen’s devotion to the tiny breed of dog in the same way that Philip does in real life.

“Felipe didn’t like corgis,” says Seward. “They bite, they are very scathing little animals. You can imagine how irritated he was when they tried to get into bed with him.”

