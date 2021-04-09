Despite having been married to Queen Elizabeth II of England for 73 years, the recently deceased Prince Philip never received the title of king.

The reason why he was never able to access the highest office of British royalty is due to a parliamentary law on the succession, which takes into account the gender of the consort when assigning titles.

According to this law, the wife of a man who becomes king will be considered queen consort. The Queen Mother, the mother of the current monarch, bore this title after having married King George VI.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married for more than 73 years. Photo: AP.

In the case of men who marry women who are queens, on the other hand, they can only receive the title of prince consort.

According to specialists in royal protocol, this is because the title “queen” can be used both to refer to a monarch, and to apply to a ceremonial role. The title of “king”, on the other hand, can only be used in reference to a monarch, and has no ceremonial use.

At the time of marrying Queen Elizabeth in 1947, Philip Mountbatten, as Prince Philip was named up to that time, received three noble titles: Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron of Greenwich.

Prince Felipe passed away at the age of 99. Photo: AP

In 1957, ten years after the wedding, the queen used a royal patent (a type of document used by royalty to confer an office) to appoint Philip as the Official Prince of the United Kingdom, and arranged for him to become known as “His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh”.

Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family, and was also related to Danish royalty. His family left Greece at a time of political turmoil, and settled in France. He then adopted the surname Mountbatten, when he became a British citizen.

However, in order to marry Isabel, he had to renounce all his previous titles of nobility.