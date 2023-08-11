The massive days of Pope Francis in Portugal on the occasion of the World Youth Day that the correspondent in Lisbon, Teseira Constela, told us so well, have obfuscated the important and explosive interview of the Pope with the Spanish Catholic magazine, New life before going to Portugal.

Pope Francis was questioned at length by the entire editorial staff of the magazine, something that would have seemed crazy with the other pontiffs. The popes only spoke officially through official documents. Francis was the first in the Church to break that taboo.

The sweet and smiling Francisco who asked a crowd of one and a half million faithful in Lisbon to shout with him that God “forgives and loves always and everyone without distinction”, in the Spanish interview, was harsh and scathing and made a series of revelations about the problems he must face with the current conservative Church.

Asked why he did not convene a new Ecumenical Council like the past Vatican II calling all the world’s bishops to Rome to analyze the current moment of the Catholic Church, he was blunt: “The times are not ripe for this new Council.” And he added ironically: “it’s not necessary since Vatican II hasn’t even started yet.”

It is serious for the Pope to say that the most revolutionary Council in the history of the Church, held in the 1960s, almost 200 years after Vatican I, which raised so many hopes for the renewal of a Church that was anchored in the past, nor hasn’t even started.

If so, it is understandable why Francis refuses to convene the entire Church again to discuss today’s problems. For him, the true revolution would be for the Church to return to its revolutionary origins and shed all the conservative theological ballast that was accumulating century after century. And he knows that at this time a Council would certainly be conservative.

In the interview, the Pope goes so far as to tell journalists from New life that he is aware that he supposes in today’s Church “a fist in the stomach”. And he adds a harsh confession referring to the reforms he would like to make and cannot: “I have not yet managed to put an end to the culture of the court in the Curia”, implying that he still feels a prisoner of the bureaucratic, conservative and even corrupt apparatus. of the central government of the Vatican. Even his predecessor, the German and conservative Pope Ratzinger, came to describe the Curia as a “pack of wolves”, and he ended up renouncing the papacy.

After having so harshly criticized the Roman Curia, which he has not managed to tame in its conservative impulses, he launched another outburst: “The Church cannot be reformed without the Gospel.” And that desire to return to the church of the first century of Christianity and the efforts that Francis is making to achieve it, is what makes the apparatus of the Curia resist him. He instills fear in them.

The Pope, as he has demonstrated in his speeches in Portugal, where he has presented a Church of forgiveness for all, without distinction, since God does not discriminate and accepts us all as we are, is convinced that, as he said in his interviews: ” We must disarm the prophets of confusion”. He did not say who they are. Surely those who would like a new Council to stop him in his dreams of profound renewal of a Church that is losing strength in the face of the rise of evangelical sects.

The pope also condemned movements within the Church that refuse to accept conversion once they return to their origins. “It is easy for ideology to insinuate itself in these movements with a lot of apparent mysticism but also with a lot of corruption,”

Francis’ fight for women in the Church to once again have the power and importance that they had at the time of its foundation is well known. In his 10 years of pontificate, his desire for female leadership has been evident, as has been the resistance he encounters in the conservative Church.

In the interview to New life He told them of his astonishment when a group of transsexuals visited him in Rome: “They came out crying saying that I had given them my hand, a kiss. As if he had done something exceptional for them. “But they are daughters of God!”

Francis’ confession that a new Council today would be useless and led by the conservative Church that has not even absorbed the novelty of Vatican II, is the best example of the vision that the pope has of the current moment of Catholicism.

Perhaps Francis, when conversing with the Spanish journalists to whom he confessed that Vatican II has not even begun, remember that the Council had just ended, in which the episcopate of Spain had precisely been one of the most conservative and reactionary to a modernization of the Iglesia, the then cardinal of Seville, Bueno and Monreal, on his return to the diocese told his family: “And now to wait for the waters to return to their course.”

