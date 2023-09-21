Definitely relevant news, the result of various reasons. Let’s try to understand why Poland announced that it no longer wants to send weapons to Ukraine. There are internal interests at stake, especially linked to the next elections, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in full electoral campaign. And the polls predict a drop in consensus for the Pis, the majority Polish party.

The biggest dispute is over Ukrainian wheat. “Poles first”, he repeats with Morawiecki sovereignist slogan. News that causes even more sensation considering the geographical and strategic proximity between the two countries. “Warsaw is only carrying out previously agreed supplies of ammunition and armaments, including those resulting from contracts signed with Ukraine,” Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said. During the election campaign, the Warsaw government defends the farmers damaged by the cheap cereals arriving from Kiev. “At the moment we are not giving war material to Ukraine, we need it,” Morawiecki announced.

Poland had thus far been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the first days of the Russian invasion, providing economic aid, ensuring logistical support, welcoming over 1.5 million refugees and supporting the Ukrainian war effort with weapons of various types. These are days of tension, after the Polish government’s decision to ban the sale of Ukrainian wheat on its territory. Ukraine, on the other hand, is notoriously a large exporter of cereals.

Now Ukrainian grain is transported mainly by land to the west: various Central European countries have become an important transit route and final destination for Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds. Many of these countries had complained out of fear that the entry of such large quantities of cereals into their market would harm local farmers, causing the price of the products to fall.

To date, Poland, but also Hungary and Slovakia, allow the transit of Ukrainian wheat through their territory, but not its sale. A choice strongly criticized by Ukraine. The Ukrainian government denounced the three countries to the World Trade Organization (WTO). In recent days, Zelensky openly criticized Poland at the UN, speaking of “political theatre”. The announcement of the suspension of arms supplies is a further step in the dispute, which is becoming more heated given the upcoming elections in Warsaw, scheduled for October 15.