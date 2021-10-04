The Argentine coach records the worst record of a PSG coach under the QSI era. He may fear dismissal during the season.

Paris SG recorded its first defeat of the season (0-2) against Rennes on Sunday. But, it may already be one too many for Mauricio Pochettino. With this misstep, he is already at five losses recorded in the league in just nine months spent at the head of the team (seven if we exclude the summer break). An alarming passage time, and even unprecedented on the side of the Park since the arrival of QSI in 2011.

A destiny in Kombouaré?

The last coach to have presented a record comparable to that of “Poch”, although less worse, is Antoine Kombouaré. Kanak had three snags during the first part of the 2011/2021 season. In the eyes of the new Ile-de-France leaders, it was unacceptable and that is why he had been shown the door of the season just before Christmas (replaced by Carlo Ancelotti). A dismissal against which the first place in the championship standings, occupied at the end of the first leg, had not protected him.

Pochettino has serious grounds for dreading the same fate, as the club’s staff are not really known for their patience with the manager. In addition, last December, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo have shown that they have no problem parting with a coach along the way, and this even if all the objectives set were still achievable. So, Pochettino PPH (will not overwinter)? Putting a coin on it wouldn’t be really incongruous.

