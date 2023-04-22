The tax authorities love cars with large engines, because the emissions ensure that a considerable amount of BPM can be charged. That is why you would think that electric pick-ups with no local emissions would be a lot cheaper in the Netherlands than the counterparts with V8 engines. But the next two years, eight-cylinder will be even more attractive for Dutch entrepreneurs.

The reason behind this is simple. Entrepreneurs who order a company car with a gray license plate do not have to pay BPM. The CO2 penalty does not currently apply to people with their own company. That is why in the Netherlands you can already drive a new Ram 1500 with a 5.7-liter V8 for about 65,000 euros or a Ford F-150 for about 70,000 euros. The latter is often with a V6.

The Ram above costs about 45,000 euros in America without extra options. An electric pick-up quickly costs at least 55,000 euros in America and the thicker versions go over that. In the Netherlands, for example, some Ford F-150 Lightnings are offered, but they all cost at least 118,000 euros. Quite a difference with the petrol versions.

And then the fuel costs for entrepreneurs are also a deduction. So it doesn’t matter if they are inefficient. In addition, many pick-ups have also been converted to run on LPG. Incidentally, things will change for entrepreneurs within two years. In 2025 it will no longer be so cheap to drive an American pickup.

Abolition of BPM exemption for gray license plate

From 2025, the BPM for commercial vehicles will be the same to that of private cars. With a 5.7-liter V8 you have to take into account more than 300 grams of CO2 per kilometer. There will then be about 80,000 euros BPM on top, doubling the purchase price. If you want to drive such a pick-up as a private person, you already have to pay that BPM now.

With the new BPM rules for the gray license plate in 2025, electric pick-ups will become just as expensive (or cheaper) to purchase. In addition, electric pick-ups will become cheaper and cheaper. Who knows, we might see more pick-ups with a plug by then. Incidentally, there are plans to only allow the sale of electric commercial vehicles from 2027.