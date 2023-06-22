Why Piazzapulita is not broadcast live on La7: the reason and when it returns

Why isn’t Piazzapulita aired tonight with a new episode (but in repeat) on La7 like every Thursday evening? We tell you right away: no particular case, Corrado Formigli’s program – like every season – stopped for the summer. In fact, the last episode of the 2022-2023 season was broadcast last Thursday. From today, Thursday 22 June 2023, the talk will therefore not be broadcast and will leave room for other network programs or reruns of the same. When will Corrado Formigli return with all his guests and inquiries? It’s not official yet, but – barring twists and turns – Piazzapulita should be back on the air in September. Obviously on La7.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Piazzapulita on TV or in streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday evening starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing via this link to the La7 web platform.