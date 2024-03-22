For a long time, the rise and fall of petrol prices kept people busy. Fuel prices seemed to stabilize somewhat in the last few months, but since the turn of the year prices have been climbing every week. This week, the price of Euro 95 even reached the highest level since October 2023. It does not look like gasoline prices will fall anytime soon.

The recommended retail price for a liter of petrol is currently 2.20 euros. At most gas stations you don't pay this, because the gas station owners charge a discount. It depends a bit on the location of where you live, but you will usually pay around two euros for a liter of petrol. That will remain the case for a while, thinks Paul van Selms of United Consumers.

Why gasoline prices won't fall

Van Selms and his company monitor fuel prices every day. He docks Nu.nl explain why gasoline prices are rising so much. 'Russia itself burns a lot of oil and some refineries in the United States have been shut down. This means that there is less supply and the price rises,” Van Selms explains.

In addition, there is another uncertain factor that can influence prices. 'The wars that are currently taking place in the world are still escalating. For example, you see that the Houthis in Yemen continue to bombard ships. They have not yet hit a tanker, but that is a matter of time,” Van Selms thinks. If such a ship loses its fuel cargo, there is even less supply. Oh, and there is suddenly a pool of thousands of liters of gasoline and diesel in the Red Sea.