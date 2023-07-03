There perimenopause (or premenopause) that period of time preceding menopause. On average it lasts between 4 and 5 yearsHowever, for some women it can last a few months, for others up to 10 years. This stage, which on average begins around 45 years old and often the most critical experienced by a woman, ends when 12 months have passed since the last menstruation: at that point the woman has truly entered menopause. Mood swings, insomnia, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, weight gain are among the most typical symptoms, however cycle irregularity is the key symptom that indicates that something is changing in a woman’s hormonal balance.