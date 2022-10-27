I write listening to the roar of the lions a little over a kilometer away. The fresh breeze and damp smell left by the first summer storm and the sound of crickets create a pleasant evening in the South African savannah. But not everything is so idyllic. Last week they killed another five white rhinos in the adjoining reserve, and a few days ago they shot a black rhino in the same reserve where I live. They are just a few examples of the continuing tragedy often forgotten and another conveniently silenced. In the 12 years that I have lived in South Africa, poachers have killed more than 8,000 rhinosalmost 50% of the total population of a country that is home to 90% of the world population of this species. As a consequence of the mafias and the human-animal conflict, between 2013 and 2016 110,000 elephants were killed in East Africa. Among other emblematic species, only 25,000 lions Y 7,000 cheetahs released in the world.

The daily reality facing those of us working in science and conservation programs on the ground means that I am unfortunately not surprised to read the last report published by the World Wildlife Fund in October 2022 on the state of biodiversity: in the last 50 years we have annihilated 69% of vertebrates (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish). If we focus on aquatic species, the percentage increases to 83%.

emerging diseases sand have quadrupled in the last 50 years. It has been shown that the anthropological factors (deforestation, fauna consumption, climate change) that they are destroying biodiversity and altering the balance of nature are highly linked to the appearance of (re)emerging infectious diseases (HIV, hendra, Ebola, SARS-2, nymph, etc.). The prevention and detection of these pathologies would save millions of euros and human lives annually.

Strongly linked, the so-called “antimicrobial resistance” is considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a current pandemic and a threat to public health. world health institutions and Spanishs they have classified it within the list of main objectives of The initiative One Health. Contextually, the prevalence of interspecies transmission of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance genes (ARGs) has increased tremendously in the last half century and shows an exponential trend.

As professionals in the field, it is our job to be one step ahead, looking for solutions, creating the required infrastructure and scientific projects. Therefore, from the Wild Spirit Foundation We fight for the health of ecosystems and the protection of biodiversity, and we are committed to the integration of communities that live in harmony with the environment.

Spanish government initiatives seem to lack plans for research and biodiversity conservation programs

Among other projects, my doctoral thesis is focusing precisely on the investigation and identification of pathogens and resistance genes in protected natural areas as a measure of the degree of anthropization. However, due to the scarcity of funds, projects like this are faced with numerous limitations. And while some of us try to avoid a major disaster, others originate life. My workmate Brendan Tindall, vice president of the South African Veterinary College, and a German team are producing rhino embryo biobanks, with the first artificial transfers to follow soon.

Too often I wonder if stopping the sixth mass extinction and preventing new pandemics is not a global priority, then what is. Where has he left Homo sapiens that wisdom that theoretically makes it different from the rest of the species? As a veterinarian, with a professional career dedicated to wildlife in Africa, and as a scientist committed to biodiversity conservation, I find it hard to understand. Furthermore, I belong to a generation of women who hesitate to procreate due to the uncertain future of the planet, among other reasons.

Waiting for the awakening of governments, some institutions such as the European Commission, United Nations and the World Economic Forumamong others, have already declared a priority of global importance and have allocated actions and funds against the sixth mass extinction of species. However, the Spanish government initiatives that are committed to the economic development, well-being and health of the African continent seem to lack at the moment plans for research and programs for the conservation of biodiversity and prevention of future pandemics.

Meanwhile, South Africa is leading in the creation of economic models with wild fauna, with programs among which sustainable ecotourism stands out. The total contribution (both direct and indirect) of travel and tourism in 2019 was €24.6 billion (7% of its total economy) along with the creation of 1.4 million jobs. In 2015, tourism related to biodiversity contributed $1.2 billionwith more than 88,000 people directly employed.

South African knowledge and models in wildlife conservation are being extrapolated to the rest of the continent and the planet

The South African economic and cultural situation, together with biodiversity and its distribution in rescue centers, private reserves and natural parks, has made this country a world reference center in the study, medicine, conservation and management of African wildlife. Knowledge and models that are being extrapolated to the rest of the continent and the planet. It is this infrastructure that allows us that each year, between the months of June and September in Wild Spirit Vet, a company with Spanish-South African capital, we receive groups of veterinarians in veterinary medicine and conservation training programs. The adventure is served: medical cases, captures and transfers of wild fauna in numerous reserves in the country. The protagonists are our patients: lions, elephants, rhinos, giraffes…. There is a common denominator in the attendees from all over the world: they want to contribute to the protection of species.

This Thursday, October 27, the Association of Spanish Scientists in Southern Africa meets in Pretoria with Pedro Sánchez, the first president of the Spanish Government to travel to South Africa on an official visit, in order to present the work we do and the work of this association promoting scientific collaboration between Spain and this region. I hope to be able to take advantage of this opportunity so that common sense also prevails in our leaders and they include the protection of biodiversity and the prevention of future pandemics as a priority for the good of Spain and the future of the planet in their agendas.

Fabiola Quesada She is a veterinarian, director of the Wild Spirit Foundation and vice president of the Association of Spanish Scientists in South Africa.

