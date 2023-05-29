The president of the Spanish government, the socialist Pedro Sanchezannounced this Monday by surprise the advancement of the national legislative elections to July 23, after the defeat of his party in the municipal and regional elections on Sunday.

“The elections will be held on Sunday, July 23,” Sánchez announced in an institutional statement from the Moncloa palace, specifying that he had made “this decision in view of the results of the elections held yesterday.” “I assume the results in first person and I believe it is necessary to give an answer and submit our democratic mandate to the popular will”Sanchez deepened.

The council of ministers met this Monday afternoon to endorse the announcement, whose publication in the Official State Gazette will lead to the dissolution of Parliament on Wednesday.

The deadline to hold elections was in December, and few expected the advance, taking into account that Spain will hold the presidency of the European Union in the second half of 2023.

The opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, of the conservative Popular Party (PP), the great winner of Sunday’s elections, reacted to the news by stating that Spain “has embarked on a path of renewal that is now unstoppable.”

According to analysts, Sánchez, 51, who arrived at Moncloa in 2018 after the victory of a motion of no confidence against conservative Mariano Rajoy, needed to regain the initiative.

“It’s a rudder blow for Sánchez to stop talking about yesterday’s defeat,” explained Paloma Román, a doctor in political science from the Complutense University of Madrid. The Socialists “have not lost so much, and they can maintain themselves at a level that can help them, and, on the other hand, if they held out in government “perhaps it would have been worse,” Román explained, recalling that they obtained only 800,000 fewer votes than the conservatives of the Popular Party, in a census of more than 35 million people.

Juan Fernández-Miranda, a journalist and political analyst, agrees on this, it is “a desperate measure.” With it, the president “wants to recover the lost initiative”, and instead of analyzing the defeat, “we are talking about the new elections.” He also tries to “stop any conspiracy of rebellion within the PSOE” and to “stop the bleeding that has occurred in the socialist party,” he added.

And it is that the news, which was apparently a consequence of the failure of the PSOE on Sunday’s election day, brings its poison: to appease the euphoria of its opponents.

The objective is to give the PP the least amount of time to prepare for elections and ensure that the remaining voters go to the Socialist ranks.

Sánchez hopes to disarm, due to lack of time, his possible adversary: ​​the Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, who intends to come to power through a left-wing platform. This added to the fact that the PSOE hopes to force the PP not to make alliances with the right-wing Vox party – which has radical ideas and is aligned with Francoist positions – to govern in some regions.

And it is that, if the PP agrees coalitions with Vox, it will be very easy for Sánchez to incite fear among citizens in his electoral speech, assuring that voting for the PP is voting for the far-right and fascists.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), was the great winner of the elections, although his name was not on the ballots.

Why is Vox’s right wing key to governing?

Although under the presidency of Feijóo, who assumed the leadership of the PP a year ago, the conservatives seized six autonomous communities from the left (Valencian Community, Aragon, Extremadura, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and La Rioja) and obtained high votes in Cantabria and Murcia. All those six departments must agree with the right-wing Vox party if they want to govern.

And it is that the day was also victorious for the right of Vox, whose support will be necessary for the conservatives in many places.

In the municipal elections, the PP obtained more than 7 million votes (31.5%), compared to 6.2 million (28.1%) for Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE. Sánchez arrived at the meeting weakened by wear and tear after more than five years in government and the impact of inflation on the purchasing power of the population, but also by the constant clashes between the Socialists and their radical left coalition partners.

As for the emerging parties, Podemos -from the right- and Ciudadanos -a group from the center-, which were born after the economic crisis that began in 2008, greatly decreased their vote and are not far from extinction after the great electoral victories obtained until recently. two years.

For its part, Vox, which jumped into the political arena in 2013, although it did not grow in the number of votes, did expand its territorial coverage. In Catalonia alone, Vox multiplied its presence on the municipal map by 50 and managed to enter all the provincial capitals, even with two councilors in Barcelona.

It should be remembered that Vox’s speech is strongly contrary to the independence movement and has known how to play in a strange land.

In any case, it becomes a key piece in those municipalities and provincial capitals throughout Spain where coalitions are necessary to ensure absolute majorities.

The symbolic weight of the defeat of the PSOE in Seville and other regions

The defeat of the PSOE in Seville has symbolic connotations. A traditionally socialist capital is lost. The Sevillians recalled that Núñez Feijóo had asked them to give Sánchez “a displeasure” and this has happened.

In Barcelona it is yet to be defined who will govern, but it is assured that Ada Colau, from the left, will leave the Mayor’s Office and the new mayor will probably be Xavier Trias, from Junts, a figure who has marked a certain distance with his pro-independence friends and who sought nationalist vote.

The broad results in favor of the PP are projected towards the presidential elections and announce the way for Núñez Feijóo to become the next president of Spain.

Is Pedro Sánchez’s time running out to continue governing Spain?

As for the PP, its leaders take it for granted since Sunday’s results were known that Pedro Sánchez’s time in government has ended and they believe that the president is acting desperately in the face of the inevitable.

It is very probable that one of Sánchez’s ideas in playing with the times in this way was that the Spaniards, in the middle of the electoral campaign, have a very fresh image – and the left will strive to do so – the image of the local and regional leaders of the PP reaching agreements with Vox to be able to govern town halls and communities.

If Sánchez has called everyone’s attention, the first to accept it has been Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor and Social Economy, who has responded that assumes the challenge of running for general elections with an unfinished project and with its weakened allies in regional and municipal governments.



Of course, the tensions with Unidas Podemos must be resolved in record time, the ten days that the electoral law gives to formalize the coalitions that will attend the elections.

The mistakes that may weigh on Sánchez to continue governing Spain

For the analyst José Luis Barreiro, what Sánchez wants with the decision to advance the elections “is that the new autonomous communities and the new town halls are not set up so as not to fight against an impossible apartament.”

However, in his opinion, he makes two mistakes: not taking into account “the memory of the vote, because in July people will remember what they voted in May”, given that a few days have passed; and not to think that “the constitution of all the new powers is going to take place around June 15 or 25”, so that “we are going to enter the electoral campaign at the moment in which the loss of the elections is evident”. By then “the majority will not be the Socialists,” explained Barreiro.

In this sense, the political scientist Manuel Mostaza is no more optimistic about the president’s position. “All scenarios are bad for Sánchez,” he says. He assures that “the wave is so powerful that we can be talking about a change of cycle.”

Hence, Núñez Feijóo has the road to the Presidency open, although it will undoubtedly be a tortuous road full of traps. Mostaza warns him: “Although it is a good result for Feijóo, he must build his own leadership and that of his own team.”

The leader knows this: “The majority of the citizens voted yesterday for my party, but sanchismo has not yet been repealed.”

