Why Passport to Freedom is not on the air: the reason and when it returns

Why isn’t Passport to Freedom tonight, Thursday 8 December 2022, broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you right away: the episode has been “moved” by 24 hours. The airing of the last episode has therefore been postponed to tomorrow, Friday 9 December. Tonight, in its place, the second episode of Incastrati will be broadcast. But let’s see the complete programming together:

First episode: Thursday 24 November 2022 TRANSMITTED

Second episode: Thursday 1 December 2022 TRANSMITTED

Third episode: Friday, December 9, 2022 TOMORROW

Duration

But how long does each episode of Passport to Freedom last? Each episode will be broadcast from 21.45 to 23.40. The duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours (including commercial breaks). Created by Mário Teixeira, the drama is directed by Jayme Monjardim and stars Sophie Charlotte, Rodrigo Lombardi and Peter Ketnath. It is loosely based on the 2011 book Justa ‒ Aracy de Carvalho eo resgate de judeus: trocando a Alemanha Nazi pelo Brasil by essayist Mônica Raisa Schpun, based on the true story of Brazilian diplomat Aracy de Carvalho.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Passport to Freedom is not broadcast today, but where to see the various episodes on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday or Friday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.