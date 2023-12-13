It seemed like science fiction, but the first artificial wombs are already on the way. Several research teams have been developing them for years in the US, China, the Netherlands, Australia and Spain with the aim of helping babies born before 26 weeks of gestation survive. One of them has achieved a successful prototype and in September requested permission from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to move on to the human experimentation phase. The project, called EXTEND, is led by Alan Flake and Marcus Davey, researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Like the others, it aims to help premature babies survive, since currently only 30% of babies born at 22 weeks of gestation survive, according to a study published in the medical journal JAMA.

Spain leads Europe in this technology. “In the future, we don't know when, there will be artificial placentas,” defends Eduard Gratacós, who directs the research at the Clínic de Barcelona and Sant Joan de Déu hospitals. His team has designed an artificial placenta that has kept three sheep fetuses alive for 12 days. The success achieved makes them confident that in three years they will have a prototype that guarantees three or four weeks of survival in premature babies.

An artificial uterus is a much more sophisticated concept than a mere incubator, since it replicates the functions of the mother's uterus, being capable of providing babies with oxygen, nutrients and hormones until they finish developing. It features lab-created amniotic fluid and an external device that connects to the baby's umbilical cord to oxygenate the baby's blood. This is a technology that, if used for the complete gestation of a fetus, could involve ethical problems.

Are we on the verge of witnessing pregnancies that take place outside the woman's body? In 1932 Aldous Huxley prophetically related the process of ectogenesis in A happy worldthat satire on the contemporary culture of that time that is becoming more and more similar to our reality.

“The woman? It is very simple, say the fans of simple formulas, she is a womb, an ovary, she is a female: this word is enough to define her,” wrote Simone de Beauvoir in The second sex, published in 1949, where he pointed to motherhood as the beginning of patriarchy. “Biological motherhood has long been used as a reason to condemn women to play a role characterized by a lack of power and subordination within the social order,” wrote another of the greatest activists against heteropatriarchy, Adrienne Rich, in his essay The antifeminist woman, published in 1972. In it, Rich defended a reinterpretation of the concept of motherhood that was not linked to a woman's ability to physiologically gestate and take responsibility for raising children. If pregnancy were no longer linked to women, it would give for the first time a tangible opportunity to change history, building a feminist society where women could free themselves from the role that has been attributed to them since ancient times. That was the vision of the Canadian activist Shulamith Firestone, who promoted the most radical feminism in the late sixties and who advocated abolishing pregnancy, which she described as “barbaric.”

Could artificial wombs be the solution to the gender gap and patriarchal system? Vicente Bellver, professor of Philosophy of Law at the University of Valencia, warns by videoconference that the disembodiment of pregnancy could turn against women. “In a society that is not yet feminist, ectogenesis could be very risky, since women could suffer disregard and marginalization even greater than today, losing part of the social value they have had throughout history.”

According to Bellver, who has recently been appointed president of the Bioethics Committee of the Valencian Community, it is not necessary to review biology, but rather the social norms that have conditioned biology. “The main source of meaning in human existence is caring and the paradigm of all care is motherhood. I believe that society must create the conditions so that motherhood is not a heroic exercise and can be compatible with the development of women at the work, individual or artistic level. Measures must also be implemented, such as paternity leave, to ensure that the partners in this life project can feel fully co-responsible.”

At the moment the trials comply with current regulations and there is no project that attempts to implant embryos in an artificial uterus. But the technology to carry out ectogenesis is getting closer and speculation is beginning. A scientific communicator, Hashem Al-Ghaili, presented EctoLife a couple of years ago, an idea that went viral. He proposed the creation of an incubation factory for 30,000 babies a year in artificial wombs, arguing that it could solve both infertility and problems derived from cesarean sections, prematurity or genetic diseases, and contribute to repopulating countries with low birth rates.

The French philosopher Henri Atlan, author of the book The artificial uterus published in 2015, he stressed in an interview with this newspaper that “these advances in biology do not suppress one bit the beauty and grace of living creatures, nor the extraordinary richness of human behavior, nor the sacredness of the human experience.” ”.

An example of how a supervised technology has proven to be beneficial is found in assisted human reproduction techniques (ART). When the first test tube baby was born in 1978, part of the population was shocked, but today it is a standardized procedure and the International Committee for Monitoring Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ICMART) estimates that 12 million children have been born using this technique. . In addition, ART has allowed previously unthinkable options (such as women carrying grandchildren) and materialized new family models. In this sense, the American writer Jamie Metzl, who is part of the WHO advisory committee on the regulation of manipulation of the human genome, points out by email that “humans exist within a cultural context. “Our biology, technology and culture are constantly co-evolving.” Pointing out that our values ​​are also changing.

However, procreation through artificial wombs would be controversial from a legal perspective. Josep Santaló, professor of Cellular Biology at the UAB, points out by email that “the concept of motherhood would also have to be redefined in these cases, since, since there is no surrogate mother, the motherhood of the born child could not be attributed to her.” .

Glen Cohen, vice dean and professor at Harvard Law School, goes even further and points out by email that it would be interesting to start thinking about how ectogenesis could interact with other available technologies. “Since a sperm donor, an egg donor, and an artificial uterus could be obtained, children could be conceived without any connection (genetically or gestationally speaking) to the people who brought them into the world.” This could lend itself to scenarios of commodification of human life, who would be responsible for the fetus?

