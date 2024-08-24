Currently, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) is accepting applications so that certain migrants without legal status, married to US citizens, can regularize their situation through the program known as Parole in Place. Although the possibility is not open to everyone, it does mean an hope for thousands of people and specialists believe that this could affect electoral preferences in the next presidential elections.

It is worth remembering that through Form I-131F, or Application for Permit to Stay in the Country Temporary for Certain Non-Citizen Spouses and Stepchildren of U.S. Citizens, Several undocumented persons will be able to apply for a residence permit and, subsequently, permanent residence.

The biggest advantage is that they will be able to carry out the procedure without having to leave the country. as immigration laws dictate, which would force applicants to leave their families to apply for forgiveness and then reentry, which could mean years of being separated.

It is estimated that the benefit will apply to 500,000 migrants married to US citizens and 50,000 stepchildren, many of whom would be able to transform their lives because The risk of deportation would be eliminated and, in addition, they would obtain a work permit that would allow them to access more stable jobs.s with insurance and retirement benefits.

The situation could have important implications for electoral preferences. As an example, the media NBC News, interviewed an American woman who, in 2020, voted for Donald Trump and planned to do so again in the upcoming November elections. However, Biden’s Parole in Place program could allow her Mexican husband to finally regularize his status, so she is now undecided about her vote.

While she said she was grateful, and is therefore considering giving her vote to the Democrats, she also believes that the situation may only have electoral purposes so he will wait to see the true scope before making a decision.

The woman is in Arizona, one of the states considered key and which is being hotly contested by the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Migrants can’t vote, but they will make a difference in the upcoming elections

It is important to mention that Through the Parole in Place program, or Keeping Families Together, citizenship rights will not be provided to migrantsnot even a green card, just a parole permit. Even so, they could make a significant difference in the upcoming elections.

People who are approved for this benefit will receive a residence permit that will bring them closer to residency and, years later, to U.S. citizenship. This means that will not have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming November elections. But why will they be so relevant?

As the media revealed NBC, Their spouses, US citizens, could have a greater preference for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris because his party, currently in power, is the one carrying out the immigration program.

But, on the other hand, There are also many people who are harshly criticizing the initiative and hope that Donald Trump will scrap it.making good on his promise to carry out mass deportations if he returns to the White House.