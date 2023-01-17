Why Otto e mezzo is not on air today: the reason, La7 strike, 17 January 2023

Why is Otto e mezzo not on the air today? Lilli Gruber’s program today – January 17, 2023 – is not broadcast due to a strike by La7 workers, initially scheduled for last Friday, and then implemented today. For this reason today many La7 broadcasts have not been broadcast, such as Tagadà, L’aria che tira, Omnibus and precisely Otto e mezzo. The strike was called by the RSU, the Unitary Union Representative of La7.

A solidarity also expressed by the CDR towards non-journalist workers, “to ask the company for proper recognition for the effort made in recent years, the stabilization of precarious workers, an agreement on smart working and flexible hours, projects and investments for the development of the broadcaster which – with its editorial success and thanks to the work of journalists and non-journalists – contributes decisively to the results achieved by the entire group. For this reason, the CDR of La7 welcomes the proposal for coordination with the RSU to address the issues that have been raised and which largely also concern the journalistic editorial staff. Inescapable nodes to guarantee La7 a development perspective and the right valorisation of everyone’s work “.

The note released to the press last week stated that “the workers of La7 have always demonstrated that they have the professional skills to adapt to the different market scenarios despite the difficulties of recent years” and that “the Company is therefore requested to introduce of working methods in line with the times that take into account the relationship between work and private life, due professional recognition and the management of a positive corporate climate, fundamental to the growth of the company itself“.