The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in the world last year, so you would think that other car manufacturers would not want to boost their formidable competitor Tesla even further. Yet car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Honda and Jaguar gave billions of euros to the electric brand. Last year the brand received 1.54 billion euros from the competition and since 2009 the brand has already received almost 9 billion euros.

The amounts of money are not voluntary donations because the car brands think Musk is such a cool peer. It has to do with rules in the EU. All car manufacturers must adhere to average emissions for all vehicles sold, but many car brands set too high. That's why they turn to Tesla, who is happy to help them in exchange for alms.

Car manufacturers dump CO2 at Tesla

The average emissions of all Teslas sold are zero, because the brand only sells electric cars. If another car brand sets too high, Tesla can account for part of the emissions. It's like being overloaded at Schiphol; You put your shampoo in your partner's suitcase, which has too little weight, and so you suddenly both have a suitcase weighing 20 kilos.

According to Bloomberg Since 2009, Tesla has already raised 8.7 billion euros by purchasing the CO2s from other car brands. A smart method, but the whole idea of ​​average CO2 emissions is a nonsense. If a car manufacturer emits too much, it costs 95 euros per average gram of excess per vehicle. So that increases considerably.