In a detailed analysis of the items that have a great impact on the productivity of the meat and milk producing company, Ing. Agr. Pablo Cattani, an independent advisor in the preparation and management of high-quality preserved forages, reveals basic keys to understand where one of the sectors with the highest generation of foreign currency is pointing.

“In the field mincers, offers a greater offer of heads with greater specificity “, fired to start the expert to continue the analysis as follows. “So much so that today we could talk about five different heads,” he added.

As he specified, summer crops, such as corn and sorghum, use direct cutting heads with independent furrows and large plates, which are used in high volume crops or with risk of falling. And the others are the heads of small dishes in which we find more versatility throughout the region of the country.

“Later for pastures, we have a harvesting head, and for winter cereals I think the direct cutting head is almost mandatory, which can also work in summer crops such as sorghum. And I could add a corn head to make a silage of spikes, “he said.

“Thus, with all these options, we will have the mincer running all year round,” he said.

On the other hand, he said that another issue that is beginning to be seen with greater presence is data collection. That is, machinery with a NIR on board, to make maps of yield in order to help make better decisions in the future, knowing accurate data on, for example, dry matter production.

“I am talking about knowing data of the present applied to the production of the future that improve the management of forages as this or that type of silage,” said Cattani.

Ing. Agr. Pablo Amadeo Cattani.

Another point that is seen in the mincers is a greater specificity in the grain breakers, differentiating the breakers for corn and sorghum.

Hay production

In terms of dry forage production, hay can be seen in mowers for a cost issue, replacing self-propelled equipment by mowers.

“The calls butterfly mowers, that with a 230 HP tractor, it is possible to work with large cutting widths, surpassing in some cases the self-propelled but giving more versatility and work capacity with less consumption “, he stated.

With regard to round balers, he reported that the fiber choppers and net binding systems. “From the hand of the local industry, which incorporated both technologies, a great impulse and specificity in several aspects was given to the round balers”, he specified.

Likewise, he said that this change is caused by the understanding on the part of the producers about the importance of production costsn, and the need to produce a greater quantity of forage with better quality.

“I see that the net-tying system is being adopted more and more. This change can be seen when we see on the routes, more frequently than in the past, trucks that carry rolls tied with a net, especially if they are made of alfalfa”, He said.

“And the fiber cutters have to do with the fate of the hay, where there is a job demand from those who buy the forage or hire the service,” he added.

In fact, he pointed out that feedlots ask for the fiber size they need to incorporate it into a coupled mixer, with certain characteristics and benefits in terms of shredding and mixing.

“When this type of forage is used as an effective fiber, it is seen in both round balers and mega balers, the use of fiber choppers on demand,” he said.

Forage wagons

On the other hand, he indicated that there are a couple of items that may not be very evident, but some companies are already working on them, such as vfodder agons and wet grain baggers.

Regarding the first segment, he said that it is returning to the forage wagon units with moving floor, which is related to the search for an increase in work capacity and the reduction of operating costs.



In wet grain bagging, different breaker rollers are used depending on the material to be processed.

“These are the trailers with chains on the floor, which is a useful element for the production of silos in bags, for example,” explains Cattani.

In the other area, that of wet grain baggers, a variability in the grain splitter rollers begins to be offered, which allows achieving very good forage quality, both in the size of a species and the variation of energy crops.

“In general lines – Cattani maintains – it points to machinery that offers increasing instantaneous productivity, not due to a question of saving time, but because of an awareness of the role that forage quality plays in the meat or milk producing company. “, He said.

“In other words, we know more and more that the time for the production of quality forage is very short throughout the day. And then we aim to achieve a greater quantity of quality forage based on increasing our work capacity “, Eng. Cattani concludes his brief analysis.