The digitization of education goes far beyond online classes, and when the pandemic finally ends, the challenge of adapting training to contemporary society will continue. Teacher training, hybrid education, the relationship between digital and educational gaps, personalized training … Changes have been knocking on the door for a long time, and it is time to address them to respond to the social and economic challenges of an every society more digitized.

The transition towards this new educational model, for all but at the same time more personalized, is the protagonist of the first session of ‘A country for …’, a series of content – produced by El País with the collaboration of Telefónica – that they focus on the great challenges of Spanish society in the context of post-pandemic recovery. In ‘A country to learn’ three renowned experts will give their point of view on the future of education: Mariano Fernández Enguita, professor of Sociology at the Complutense University and director of the National Institute of Public Administration; Magdalena Brier, general director of the ProFuturo Foundation and Luis Miguel Olivas, Global Director of Employability and Educational Innovation at Fundación Telefónica.

Follow him on Thursday, January 21 from 5:00 p.m. from: elpais.com/tecnologia/un-pais-para