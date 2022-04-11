The war in Ukraine caused fuel prices to skyrocket, with the result that petrol and diesel became a lot more expensive. Fortunately, oil prices are now falling again. The cause is crazy enough hassle in another part of the world.

In China, the corona infections are rising like crazy, as a result of which the government is introducing lockdowns again. People sitting at home cannot drive. Demand there is declining, causing the prices of oil barrels to fall again. Reuters China expects to consume 800,000 barrels less oil per day in a lockdown. The lockdown is also causing disruptions in the ports of Shanghai.

Oil price drops to pre-war levels

According to the AD The oil price is now almost back to pre-war levels in Ukraine. The price for a barrel of American oil is now 95.94 dollars, so about 88 euros. A barrel of Brent oil (the kind we use here) now costs 100.46 dollars, which comes down to 92.33 euros.

Unfortunately, fuel prices always fall more slowly than they rise. Petrol prices today fell by 1 cent and diesel prices by 2 cents. This is what we see on the United Consumers fuel prices page† Currently, until the end of the year, excise duties are 17.3 cents lower for petrol and 11.1 cents lower for diesel. If the oil and fuel prices drop even further, it can be fun to drive a bit again.