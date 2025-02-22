Why of Mazón’s lies

‘The Director’s Bulletin’ is a weekly letter of Ignacio School exclusive for members and partners of Eldiario.es in gratitude for their support, with keys, data and personal recommendations. If you also want to read and receive every Saturday on your mailbox, get partner, get a partner of Eldiario.es

Carlos Mazón knows that his political career is finished. That in the medium term it will not continue. That when I leave the presidency of the Generalitat Valenciana, it will not have a new opportunity. As much as the PP publicly supports him, they even applaud – each time with less fervor -, Mazón knows that he will not repeat as a candidate when the next elections arrive. It does not have many options, unless the Valencian PP wants to suicide.

Carlos Mazón is a political corpse. But there is something that can still achieve:A good salary guaranteed until your retirement.

The key is in a law that surely Mazón has read carefully:The Statute of the former Presidents of the Generalitat Valenciana. It regulates the rights to which it can be accepted since leaving its current position; It is something that is regulated in several autonomies, not only in the Valencian Community. Although this law does have some peculiarities that explain part of what is happening today.

Like all its predecessors, Mazón will have the “life treatment of Molt Honorable Senyor.” The level is not very high, so it will not collide: they are still “Molt Honorable” Eduardo Zaplana and José Luis Olivas, both convicted of corruption.

Mazón can also count on an office with the entire team: two advisors, an official and an official car. But not all former presidents of the Generalitat have the same rights. It depends on a factor: the years that have been in office.

Those who preside over the Generalitat for at least a full -year -old complete legislature are entitled to 15 years in the Advisory Legal Council, a position for which around 75,000 euros is charged per year.

And those who do not reach four years? Well, it is already a minor award. They can only charge for as long as they exercised the presidency of the Generalitat Valenciana.

Translated into the situation of Carlos Mazón: if he endures until the legislature ends, he has the rest of his resolved life. In 2027 he will be 53 years old. With fifteen more salary and contribution, it is planted in 68 years and can already link with retirement. But if he resigns now, in two years he will not have the guarantee of another public salary. It will depend on the generosity of your party. After its exploits, it is not clear that the PP will protect it.

What is better understood why Carlos Mazón clings to charge with all his forces, despite knowing that his political career has already ended?

Mazón joined the PP with 18 years. With 25, Eduardo Zaplana appointed him General Director of the Valencian Institute of Youth. And from then until today – a quarter of a century – his entire professional career is due to his militancy in the PP. Among other positions, he was the general director of Commerce and Consumption in the years in which Zaplana charged ITV bites;some ITV that were under the supervision of Mazón. He was also a decade as manager of the Chamber of Commerce of Alicante – a semi -public institution. And then passed to the Diputación de Alicante: first as vice president and later as president of the institution.

If you resign now, Mazón could only be in the Advisory Council for two years. In 2027 he would have to return to civil life; Re -entering in the Chamber of Commerce would be your best option. Except for his brief career as a melodic singer –Don’t miss this video– No other professional experience is known.

There is a second reason why Mazón does not resign. Nor is it beautiful: the fear of the criminal consequences of its negligent DANA management as president of the Generalitat.

If he leaves his seat, he would stop being clustered. And it would be even more exposed before that brave, Nuria Ruiz Tobarra, head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroja. A basic judge who, with his cars, has undressed Mazón’s lies.

In one of her writings, in a few lines, the judge dismantles the first great excuse of Mazón and the PP. For her – and for anyone who knows how to read – there is no doubt that the competition in emergency management corresponded to the Generalitat. Not to Aemet. Not Teresa Ribera. Not the Army, which Mazón also tried to discredit. “The alert level that remained at all times did not entail the assumption of emergency by the central administration,” he says in one of his writings. “The Statute of Autonomy establishes as exclusive competence of the Generalitat Civil Protection.” End of quote.

In another car, in case there is any doubt, the judge also underlines what is the focus of her investigation: possible “reckless homicides” by the “Palmaria absence of notices to the population, which could not take any measure to protect themselves.”

Another paragraph of one of his last cars explains it even clearer. They warned late and bad:

“It constitutes a constant in the statements of the relatives and witnesses, the finding of the notice Ground floor of your home, when you go down to the garage, or simply to be on public roads.In short, material damages could not be avoided, deaths yes”

And why was that “enormous delay” due to the sending of the alert? Judge Nuria Ruiz has not yet come there. But it will certainly arrive. All the material that is requiring the Generalitat points in that direction: in the negligent management of an emergency where the heading, Carlos Mazón, was illocalizable for hours. A time when Minister Salome Pradas was unable to make decisions.

Someday, everything will arrive, we will also know what Carlos Mazón did exactly between 15:00 and 19:30 of that tragic afternoon of October 29, 2024, until he finally appeared at the Emergency Committee meeting (which was summoned for 17:00). And how many of those hours was in that famous restaurant, El Ventororo.

Mazón did not want to make public the bill of that restaurant. To protect that data, he has argued that he paid the food in his capacity as president of the Valencian PP, not the Generalitat. Like Milei, when he says he puts tweets in favor of cryptocus as a particular citizen, and not as president of Argentina.

There is a lot of speculation about whether an improper expense for a work meal will appear on that invoice. But the relevant fact is another and is in the protection of the card: the time of payment, which in practice is equivalent to when it came out of the ventorro.

The judicial investigation is likely to clarify this and other mysteries. I don’t know if Carlos Mazón will finally have to assume any criminal responsibility, but that is not the determining. The crime threshold is not the minimum enforceable to an regional president.

That Mazón should not continue one more day in the position is something that is already well accredited. And not only for its DANA management. Also for the indecent lies with whom he has tried to dodge his responsibility.

To cover its miseries, it has come to manipulate the audio of a phone call with an Aemet meteorologist omitting the key part: that “the worst” of the Dana would arrive between 15 and 18 hours. And this is not even the first time in which the Mazón team cuts audios tortically to manufacture false stories that the related press buys.Your lies machine is smokewith which he tries to divert attention.

Even in sectors as supporters of the right as the employer herself, Mazón is staying alone. As explained inThis interesting analysis the director of Eldiario.es in the Valenciana Community, Sergi Pitarcheconomic power has stopped supporting it. The great businessmen – as the president of Mercadona, Juan Roig – prefer the mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá. There is only one problem and it is not small: to name her president, the PP needs Vox votes. And the extreme right, for now, continues to support the honorable molt, Carlos Mazón.

#Mazóns #lies