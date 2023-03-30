The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is facing a wave of staff loss due to the highest number of resignations and retirements in two decades.

According to data released by the New York Post, last year, 1,297 police officers in the department resigned. Also taking into account those who retired, 3,701 officers left the corporation in 2022, the highest number since 2002.

In the year 2000, the NYPD had a staff of 40,285 officers – today, it is around 34,000.

One of the main explanations for this large number of departures is the salary issue, which is mainly pushing young police officers to other American cities.

At the end of last year, the New York Times reported the case of a city in the state of Colorado, Aurora, which managed to convince 14 New York police officers to leave their jobs in the largest American city for a position in its police force.

Aurora has a population of about 400,000 and a cost of living well below that of New York, but the starting salary in its police department is about $65,000 a year. In New York, which has more than 8 million inhabitants, initial earnings add up to approximately US$ 42,500 per year.

According to the Manhattan Institute think tank, the NYPD’s share of the city’s budget, which was 5.2% in 1980, has fallen to 4.9% in 2021.

Police officers who remain with the force complain about excessive overtime and also that police work in New York has become more difficult due to changes in state and local laws.

"Specifically, the laws set forth by Albany

estado de Nova York] and by the City Council have made policing very difficult in New York City,” Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said in an interview with Fox News.

“That’s why I think a lot of officers are just throwing their hands up and saying, ‘I can’t do this job anymore,’” he added.

In 2019, the state of New York abolished the bail requirement for releasing inmates suspected of certain crimes, such as stalking, assault without serious injury, robbery, some drug-related offenses, and even certain types of arson.

In the face of rising crime, in 2020 then-Governor Andrew Cuomo reversed part of the law and expanded the possibilities for state judges to arbitrate bail, although he did not resume legislation prior to 2019.

Entities representing New York police officers also criticize a 2021 municipal law that extinguished qualified immunity for the category, which protected it from civil prosecution.

In a recent article for the City Journal website, Dorothy Moses Schulz, an associate researcher at the Manhattan Institute, mentioned that another problem that has been causing police officers to leave the NYPD is hostility.

“Such incidents have been captured on video for years. In July 2019, for example, a crowd jeered at police officers making an arrest. In this video, viewed 118,000 times, bystanders in Harlem threw buckets of water at officers and one of them was hit by a bucket,” Schulz reported.

New York City’s Democratic Mayor Eric Adams this month declared that the city and the United States are in “a law enforcement crisis” and promised changes to increase the NYPD’s strength.

"I think we failed because we were leaving

policiais] and not recruiting in the capacity we should have. We are changing that,” said Adams, without elaborating.

Last year, New York recorded 433 homicides, an 11% reduction compared to 2021, but the increase in the numbers of other occurrences, such as robberies and break-ins, made the general total of crimes registered in the city grow 22%.