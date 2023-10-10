In retrospect, the factors driving Hamas’ astonishingly well-planned land-sea-air attack on Israel last Saturday were already clear.

Behind the operation is a pattern of four wars and regular outbreaks of violence between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza since 2005, when Israel withdrew its military posts and forcibly expelled nine thousand Israeli settlers from the territory.

Each time Hamas has launched rockets at Israel or engaged in similar provocations, Israel has retaliated in the form of major bombing raids on the Gaza Strip. However, Hamas appears to consider this as the cost to pay for its operations.

Hamas competes with other extremist groups



An important factor that motivates Hamas towards violence is that it has to watch its flanks. Other smaller but increasingly extremist groups dispute authority in Gaza, particularly the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. At times, these groups have independently launched rocket attacks against Israel, prompting retaliation throughout the territory.

Furthermore, the Israeli government formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last December is the most right-wing in Israel’s history. This government has made no secret of its desire to annex the West Bank and has allowed a significant expansion of Jewish settlements in the territory, which are illegal under international law.

This has led to conflict between settlers and young Palestinians in the West Bank, who in the last year have formed an informal group known as the “Lions’ Den.”

This group, made up of independent militants with no apparent central control, barely takes into account the Palestinian National Authority, which governs the West Bank and is led by the octogenarian Mahmud Abbas. The Palestinian Authority has little real administrative, security or moral authority in the territory.

The “Lions’ Den” also competes with Gaza militant groups for influence among Palestinian youth, both in Gaza and the West Bank.

A provocative visit to the Temple Mount



In addition, a minister from Netanyahu’s coalition, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has visited the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest shrines in Islam, is located. For both Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, this is a blatant provocation.

To the further anger of Palestinians, Israeli tourists also traveled to the site during the recent Sukkot holiday.

Not in vain, it is considered that the spark that ignited the Second Intifada of 2000-2005 was also the visit to the Temple Mount by Ariel Sharon in 2000, then leader of the opposition in the government of Israel.

Under an agreement prior to the founding of Israel, Jordan has custody of the Al-Aqsa religious complex. Israel intended to respect Jordan’s role when it signed the Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty in 1994. But Palestinians consider visits by Israeli ministers and non-Muslim tourists disrespectful of the sanctity of the site and contrary to this commitment.

Hamas has also claimed that these visits have led to the desecration of the Al-Aqsa site, an argument obviously aimed at gaining the support of Muslims throughout the Arab and Islamic world in general.

Because right now?



It is significant that Hamas has named its action “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.” This provides some clues about the main reason for attacking at this time, which emphasizes what Hamas considers Israeli acts of desecration of an Islamic holy site.

However, an additional motivating factor has likely been the increasing tendency of Arab states to sign peace agreements with Israel, as demonstrated by the Abraham Accords of 2020, in which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco participated.

To make matters worse, there has recently been speculation that Saudi Arabia is about to sign its own agreement with Israel. This is of great concern to all Palestinians, as it further reduces the pressure on Israel to reach an agreement with them. Netanyahu has made clear in his public statements that he prioritizes peace with Arab states over eventual peace with the Palestinians.

Hamas does not recognize Israel, but has said it would honor a truce if Israel retreated to its 1967 borders. Israel is unlikely to take Hamas’ word for it and withdraw as it has asked. But there would be even less chance of that condition being met if Saudi Arabia struck its own deal with Israel.

Nor does it seem coincidental that the attack coincides with the 50th anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur or Ramadan War in October 1973, when Egypt and Syria jointly attacked Israel. Hamas would not lose sight of the importance that a Palestinian entity could surprise Israel in the same way.

Although Hamas enjoys the sympathy of the wider Arab world, they offer it little material help. The Hamas military operation is likely to cause Saudi Arabia to refrain for now from normalizing its relations with Israel. That said, it is unlikely that any of the Arab states signatories to the Abraham Accords will now withdraw from them in protest of Israeli retaliation against Gaza.

Where is the conflict heading?



It is not clear where the conflict is heading. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has already fired on positions in northern Israel. But the degree of involvement will depend on its sponsor, Iran.

Tehran is generally seen as wanting to keep Hezbollah’s considerable rocket and missile force in reserve in the event of an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

There is also the question of whether the “Lions’ Den” militants in the West Bank will launch their own attacks, effectively creating a third front against Israel. And a possible fourth front could come from attacks on Jewish Israelis by Arab Israelis living in Israel.

US President Joe Biden has already pledged support for Israel, so there is no doubt that Israel will eventually overcome these challenges. Netanyahu has warned of a long war, but it could be reasonably short if Israel goes all out in its retaliation.

The main limitation of Israeli action against Gaza will be the fact that an unknown number of Israeli citizens have been kidnapped by Hamas militants and taken to the strip. An indiscriminate Israeli bombardment would undoubtedly endanger those lives.

Israel will also be reluctant to send its defense forces to Gaza because of the risk of heavy casualties. However, it could send special forces if it obtains information on the whereabouts of its kidnapped citizens.

Another risk for Israel in its retaliation is that an overly brutal attack on Gaza could turn Western public opinion against it. So far, however, Western governments firmly support Israel and are unsympathetic to Hamas.

The current situation, in which hardline militants are contained in Gaza, while Israeli forces restrict the actions of Palestinians living in Israel and the West Bank, has suited the Israeli government for many years. It has been able to ignore Arab and international pressure to negotiate a two-state solution or consent to a one-state solution.

The true importance of the Hamas operation is that this lack of politics can no longer continue.

This article has been published in ‘The conversation‘.