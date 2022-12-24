Turrones, polvorones and mantecados are some of the most typical Christmas sweets in Spain. After a meal with the family, it is time to open a bottle of cider and accompany it with one of these sweets. In addition to decorating your home with Christmas decorations and putting up the Christmas tree, on these dates you usually buy more select products than during other times of the year and very special gifts. Christmas dinners and meals are the perfect excuse to celebrate and spend a little more than usual.

The Spanish love to celebrate anything by eating and drinking, so you can not miss typical Christmas products on the table during these dates, such as nougats. As with many typical sweets in Spain, the nougat is believed to have its origins in Al-Andalus times. Most of the Spanish sweets that have honey and almonds as main products have their origin in the Muslim expansion

Why is it a tradition to eat these sweets at Christmas?



The first place where there is evidence of nougat production is in Jijona, formerly known as Vila Sexena. The name of this sweet comes, according to most experts, from ‘torrat’, because it is a mixture of nuts and honey roasted directly on the fire. It is believed that in the past this product was only consumed at Christmas due to the high cost of its production and its final amount on the market. Its price meant that these sweets were reserved for very special occasions, such as Christmas parties. In addition, there are documents that prove that nougat was already the protagonist of Spanish Christmas celebrations in the 15th and 16th centuries.

Alicante is an area with a great tradition of nougat, popularly called hard nougat because of its consistency and the egg white that gives it a particular white color. Over time, other attractive ingredients have been added, such as chocolate, a product currently widely used in the most popular nougats. Toledo and Agramunt are also places known for their tradition of nougat.

As for mantecados and polvorones, it is believed that eating them at this time is closely related to the traditional pig slaughter. The surplus of cereals and butter during the 16th century led to the start of the production of these popular sweets in Andalusia. The slaughters usually coincide with the Christmas season, so it makes sense that mantecados became a typical sweet of the time.