Jens Spahn sounded happier once before. “The start of the vaccination campaign was difficult,” the Federal Minister of Health admits on Friday.

Less vaccine than planned, hotlines for vaccination appointments are difficult to reach – and there is no rapid improvement in sight. “There are still a few tough weeks of vaccine shortages ahead of us,” says Spahn. There is no shortage of demands to kindly shorten the test of patience. But that is easier to claim than done.

Where there is a problem and where hope still sprouts – an overview.

Why is vaccination so slow?

The basic problem is and remains banal: Ironically, in the psychologically important initial phase, less vaccine is available than planned. Whether it is due to technical problems in complex production or conversions in individual plants like at Biontech / Pfizer, to transport breakdowns like recently again in Bavaria or to an interpretation of the contracts like in the dispute between the British-Swedish group Astrazeneca (AZ) with the EU the result is always the same: too little material.

The impression is exacerbated by overburdened hotlines, but also by political communication in which it is hardly possible to distinguish between a legitimate complaint and an election campaign.

When the Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer complains about vaccination centers “idling”, the SPD woman has at least her election date in seven weeks in view. And when the Bavarian Markus Söder (CSU) accuses the EU, that translates to: It’s not me.

But looking back does not produce any more vaccine.

When is more vaccine coming?

Spahn expects twelve million vaccine doses from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna in the first quarter. According to the latest information, three million doses of Astrazeneca would be added for Germany from February onwards, but these would only be taken into account in the vaccination plans once delivery has been guaranteed.

Spahn reiterated the goal of vaccinating all people in old people’s and nursing homes by mid-February and the majority of the other people in risk group 1 in the first quarter.

The next candidates for approval are the funds from Johnson & Johnson and the US manufacturer Novavax, which this week reported encouraging study results. The EU has not yet signed any contracts with Novavax; Negotiations are ongoing.

However, it is unclear until when these vaccines will be available. If it goes quickly, Germany could hope for a total of just over 16.9 million cans by the end of March, according to Chancellery chief Helge Braun (CDU). However, other preparations such as that from the German manufacturer Curevac are not likely to hit the market until the second quarter.

Is the Astrazeneca vaccine usable only to a limited extent?

Spahn and the Federal Standing Committee on Vaccination (StIKo) had expected that the vaccine developed in Great Britain would be restricted, namely that it could only be used for younger people.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) came to a different conclusion on Friday: Although there is still little statistical information about how effective the AZ preparation is in the age group over 65 years. But the reaction of the immune system is also strong in the elderly. This means that after a vaccination, enough antibodies have been found in the blood that are necessary to fight the virus.

For this reason, and based on comparable experience with other vaccine preparations, the EMA considers the vaccine to be effective even with the elders.

Nevertheless, the StIKo experts stick to their recommendation that the new vaccine only be used for people up to 64 years of age for the time being.

This is not good news for the elderly who do not live in homes and now cannot simply go to the general practitioner for vaccinations. Because unlike the deep-frozen high-tech vaccines from Biontech and Moderna, the AZ agent can be kept in normal refrigerators for weeks.

However, Spahn does not see the restriction as a major problem: Even in group 1 of the vaccination priorities, there are enough younger people, such as nurses or medical staff, for whom the AZ preparation is possible.

What should the vaccination summit bring?

The federal government classifies the deliberations of the federal government, the federal states and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry on Monday as a “vaccination talk” in which no decisions are to be made. Spahn says they want to check what is realistically possible to accelerate the vaccination campaign in the short term – and “what is not”.

It is unlikely, for example, that the weeks of shortages in this country can be shortened by additional production facilities.

The cans, which are to be produced in the new Biontech plant in Marburg from February, are already included in Spahn’s planning. The cooperation between Biontech and the French company Sanofi, which wants to help with filling with its Frankfurt plant, will not start until the summer. A cooperation between Bayer and Curevac is intended to accelerate the development and sales of the future vaccine from Tübingen, but it will not come into effect until summer at the earliest. Until then, however, there should be enough vaccine for everyone from the current EU orders. The shortage at the beginning is confronted with a foreseeable surplus towards the end.

Nevertheless, a later entry would not be wasted. Because even the mutations now known show Corona as a tough and adaptable opponent.

By no means ruled out, emphasized on Friday Spahn and the head of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, that after the second vaccination dose, which is now mandatory, a third or even more vaccinations may be necessary to refresh.

Because so far it is completely unclear how long the vaccination protection lasts. Nor can it be said whether each of the remedies protects against each variant, to say nothing of further mutations.

The World Health Organization is warning rich countries against forgetting the poor for good reason: As long as this pandemic does not end all over the world, the virus has every chance of transforming itself into something even more dangerous in a rapid evolution. So even if all of Germany were vaccinated in the summer – Corona remains.