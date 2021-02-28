Roger Federer will return to the ATP circuit on March 8, when the Doha tournament starts, but his surroundings are already beginning to give clues about what the physical state of the Swiss will be when he steps on a tennis court more than a year after his last match official.

It was Pierre Paganini, Federer’s physiotherapist, who revealed what his real state is in an interview in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper and why people should not expect a return like the one he starred in 2017, when after recovering from an injury he won the Australian Open and Wimbledon surprising the world not only with his recovery but also showing a level that, for many, was the best of his career.

“The big difference from that was that when he returned to Australia, after not competing since Wimbledon 2016, his muscles were still there. Now we have had a complete break where his muscles have deteriorated considerably. There was a long time between the first operation and when in July we saw that we could go back to training little by little, “Paganini said in an interview with journalist Rene Stauffer, author of two biographies of the winner of 20 Grand Slams.

“His muscles were not at the same level as before and there were many imbalances. He needed more recovery time. When we started training, we started from scratch,” added the professional.

Federer, who has not competed since the Australian Open in 2020, underwent two knee arthroscopies in the last year and has been gradually delaying his return to the circuit until he recently confirmed that he would play in Doha.

“Roger only plays when he knows he can do well. Now we will see how his game reacts. It is important to take good care of him. You cannot compare this with 2016. For Roger it is a victory if he can go back on the court, play and say ‘Hey , I was able to play and I feel good. ‘

“His knee has caused him problems for many years, but it is something that can be brought under control with an adapted plan and specific exercises. He and his entire team have been working on it for a long time. Than a player who has played more of 1,500 games in his career, he has had so many reconstructions in different parts of the body, it is part of the day to day, “said Paganini.