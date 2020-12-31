The delay in renewal of the contract Lewis hamilton with the team Mercedes it turns out, at least, suspicious. The pilot claims to want to continue competing in Formula 1 and the team would never give up his big star. Both parties downplay deadlines and avoid urgencies for the agreement, although almost nobody understands why does not occur in a setting as idyllic as it is drawn.

From Italy they now affirm that the main stumbling block for the renewal it has a name: Daimler. The automotive giant, owner of the Mercedes brand, would not you agree with the conditions that the seven-time champion tries to impose, they assure in the ‘Corriere dello Sport’. According to the data managed by the sports newspaper, the question goes beyond mere postponement and it has to do with the distancing of the automobile group of its great star, both as regards their remuneration and the duration of the new contract.

The newspaper notes that “in November, at the Turkish GP, A four-year contract was ready for a salary of $ 50 million each. Daimler, however, He opposed”. And they go a step further: “Daimler is committed to a two-year agreement, with the option of a third party ”. In this framework the young figure of George Russell (22 years old), how excellent performance he exhibited when he replaced Hamilton (35 years old) in the Sakhir GP got coronavirus, besides being much younger … and with a tremendously lower remuneration.

Another of the keys to the matter is the new shareholding distribution of the Mercedes Formula 1 team. Until last December 18, Daimler owned 60% of the company that from that day divided into thirds with the chemical group Ineos and Toto Wolff, CEO and team director.

In this way, the automobile company lowered the pressure on the negotiation as the decision remains in the hands of the other shareholders who together they have the majority. Mercedes is not for the work of assume the financial demands of Hamilton at a stage where the automotive sector faces enormous challenges business, financial and labor.

The Italian newspaper also refers to this circumstance, highlighting the role that “A third party may have in the matter”, in reference to Ineos. Your prognosis is that the agreement is further away of what those involved acknowledge: “The new term for the extension of the contract now comes until the end of February, just before the pre-season tests in Barcelona ”. A date that Wolff himself even mentioned at the time and was taken as a simple irony of the team leader. Well, maybe it wasn’t …