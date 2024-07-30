For two decades, a constant of the Olympic Games was Mario and Sonic. Nintendo and SEGA mascots teamed up in 2007 to promote the 2008 competitions, something they repeated in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2020 for the summer and winter versions of these events. However, Paris 2024 marks the end of this series, since the International Olympic Committee decided not to renew its contract with the Japanese companies.

According to Eurogamer, the reason why there is no Mario and Sonic game at the Paris 2024 Olympics is because the International Olympic Committee did not renew its contract with Nintendo and SEGA, choosing to explore new relationships to create a mobile game and NFT productsThis is what Lee Cocker, who worked on almost all the installments of the series, had to say:

“They wanted to look for other partners, NFTs and esports. Basically, the IOC wanted to refocus on themselves internally and look for other partners to get more money.”

Instead of a Mario and Sonic game, is currently available Olympics Go!, a game developed by nWay for mobile devices and PC, something that will probably surprise more than a few, since it has not been advertised in any way. Along with this, multiple NFTs are also available, such as the Paris 2024 mascot with the Olympic flag.

While many have criticized how similar the Mario and Sonic at the Olympics installments are, Each of these deliveries has become a commercial success.It is currently unknown whether the International Olympic Committee plans to restore its relationship with Nintendo and SEGA for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan or the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. In related topics, you can learn more about the Olympics here.



It’s a real shame that such an iconic series came to an unexpected end, all because the International Olympic Committee had no interest in spending money on its relationship with SEGA and Nintendo, giving rise to products that no one knew existed.

