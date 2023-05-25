James Rodríguez continues to surprise locals and strangers, the man from Cucuta is located in Colombia resolving some business issues and preparing physically, with the aim of getting a club next season.

Taking advantage of his stay in Colombian lands, the 31-year-old player gave an interview in RCNwhere he ‘uncovered’ and talked about his futurethe dreams he has pending and his extensive football career in Europe.

James Rodríguez and his possible return to the Colombian League

In his dialogue, James Rodríguez delighted the fans of two Colombian Professional Soccer teamsafter revealing the dream that was pending in the country and that he would like to fulfill.

James Rodríguez training in the gym Photo: Instagram: James Rodriguez

Since I was a child I always wanted to play in Colombia, I played in Envigado, so why not play now?

The Colombian star was consulted about the possibility of returning to the Liga BetPlay, although he did not rule out that he would like to play again in Colombia, he indicated that it is not among his priorities at this time.

“Why not? You can’t close the door on anyone. Since I was a child I always wanted to play in Colombia, I played for Envigado, so why not play now. I came to Medellín from a very young age, so I don’t know what could happen, I don’t know where, It’s something I’ve discussed for a long time with my friends.James expressed.

However, the ’10’ of the Colombian National Team revealed that his team as a child was Deportes Tolima and he was left with ‘that pending task of playing for the Ibaguereño team’: “The team I always wanted to play for as a child was Deportes Tolima… I used to watch it play when I was a kid and I wanted to play there.. Coming to Colombia is not one of my priorities right now, but maybe in a few years.”

future in europe



James Rodríguez enter the FCF headquarters:

After his surprise departure from Olympiacos in Greece, James Rodríguez He has been the protagonist of several rumors in the transfer market, where he has been linked with teams from France, England, Italy and Turkey.

The coffee grower revealed that since his departure from the Greek team continue with your training routine not to lose his physical tone and made it clear that His goal is to continue playing in the old continent.

“In Europe the season is ending, so the teams have not planned the following season. It will begin to move in June and July to see who wants the ’10’. I want to stay in Europe where I can play every three days, I feel very good physically. I know that I can give more because I have talent, I have quality”, affirmed the cucuteño.

Of course, the former Real Madrid player indicated that He is willing to play in a team that gives him minutes and where it can be important in the starting XI: “I am a person who loves to work, very professional, even if many doubt it, but that no longer matters to me. I know what I am and what I can give”.

For now, James will continue with his preparation while he awaits a formal offer that will ‘seduce’ him for next season. It should be remembered that the Colombian star, the media in Europe, they have associated him with Everton, Galatasaray and Olympique de Lyon.

