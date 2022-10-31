The cryptocurrencies or ‘bitcoins’ They are a means of payment for digital money and an option for traditional money, virtual currencies that allow operations to be carried out under digital encryption without intermediaries.

They are a type of digital currencies, that are used to pay for some digital aspect, even some international companies make their payment through bitcoinbeing a form of digital investment, is through a market purchase.

The cryptocurrencies they tend to be volatile, which is a great disadvantage, since sometimes a digital currency is worth a lot and at other times the value of the currency drops. market and lose their percentage of value and interest.

There are many disadvantages of the use and payment of cryptocurrencies, its main danger is that if you lose your private key to access your wallet, you lose all the money you had in the account since it is a virtual money.

Other disadvantage It is very important that there is still no international regulation or by country, so that they are more accepted and above all that they have a backing in case of a loss, there is no backing to ensure your investment.

Any payment, change made or transfer is irreversible and it cannot be canceled, so this can be an inconvenience in case of making a mistake in a payment through this digital option.

One of the fears among investors is the use in illegal activities, that since they are not controlled, there is no legislation on use or claim, it is easy to use for purchases without traces, as well as the risk of encrypting the account despite being one of the companies with higher cybersecurity.

