Criminals who attack schools, like the one in Blumenau, usually seek media attention, and detailing their stories, methods and motivations can serve as inspiration for new similar cases, say researchers. ) with the attack on a daycare center in Blumenau (SC) in which a 25-year-old man murdered four children and injured four others with a hatchet and a penknife and then handed himself over to the police, for reasons that are still unclear.

The crime occurred just over a week after another attack on a school in São Paulo, in which a 13-year-old teenager killed a teacher with a knife.

+ Ministry of Justice sets up task force against violence in schools

The occurrence of this type of attack in schools is becoming more frequent in Brazil. In the last eight months alone, there were ten episodes in school establishments, almost the same number recorded in the previous twenty-year period, according to a survey carried out by researchers from Unicamp and Unesp.

The repetition of these heinous crimes has forced experts and governments to look into their possible motivations. The advance of intolerance and extremism, the appreciation of the culture of violence, the organization of hate groups on the internet and the increase in the frequency of mental health problems are usually pointed out.

Experts and governments are also looking for ways to prevent further occurrences of this type. And one of the strategies that has been pointed out by research in order to reduce the chance of new attacks is to calibrate the media coverage of these episodes, to prevent the behavior of criminals from being exalted and reproduced by other aggressors in the future.

Aggressors seek visibility

A material prepared by the Association of Education Journalists (Jeduca) on how to cover attacks in schools points out that research on the subject identified that the aggressors tend to have the same profile.

They are young men between 10 and 25 years old, victims of bullying at school and with characteristics of social isolation and signs of undiagnosed or unaccompanied mental disorders.

According to Jeduca, they join online communities where violence and misogyny are encouraged, often from an extremist subculture, and there they learn methods of attack.

“The motivation is often to take revenge and show one’s worth, claiming as many victims as possible. And the intention is to be seen, to be recognized by the attack, so the visibility achieved in the media is one of the effects desired by the aggressors. Generally, this is not a random decision, but a planned one”, states the Jeduca text.

The association reports that research on the topic indicates that the way the media covers these attacks can increase the likelihood that they will be imitated and happen again.

“The greater the exposure of the aggressor in the media, the greater its notoriety, which is usually one of the objectives of attacks on schools. A large exposure of the aggressor generates a process of ‘sanctification’ of the aggressor among his peers, because he starts to be seen as a great example”, says the Jeduca material, based on a seminar presented by researcher Catarina de Almeida Santos, from University of Brasilia (UnB).

“Dissemination of photos and videos of the attack works as an incentive to repeat the event because it is seen by peers as reinforcing their supposed competence. In addition, the disclosure of details serves to create a model for other attacks,” says the text.

Authorities have a similar perception

At the end of March, São Paulo Public Security Secretary Guilherme Derrite asked the media to stop sharing images of the attack in the Vila Sônia neighborhood of São Paulo, in which a 13-year-old student killed a teacher.

The São Paulo Civil Police reported that, on the day of the attack and the following day, seven police reports were registered involving “teenagers’ plans regarding attacks in a school environment”, partly inspired by what had happened in Vila Sônia.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security, the student who stabbed the teacher also stated in a statement that he was based on examples published in the media about similar attacks.

“The contagion effect is a reality and is demonstrating in practice what happens when a case is exhaustively publicized in this way,” said Derrite.

One of the incident reports mentioned was that of a student from Santo André who threatened his teacher, saying that the teachers should be stabbed and that he would do the same the next day.

The Public Ministry of Santa Catarina also asked the public and the press not to divulge images, the name and other personal information of the perpetrator of the crime in Blumenau, “to avoid stimulating new attacks”.

Avoid “contagion effect”

This Thursday, the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo published a text listing the reasons that led to the decision not to publish a photo, video, name or other information about the author of the attack in Blumenau.

“This decision follows recommendations from scholars in communication and violence and the request of organizations such as the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina”, says the newspaper. “Research shows that this exposure can lead to an effect of contagion, appreciation and stimulation of the act of violence in individuals and communities of hate, which results in new cases. The visibility of the aggressors is considered a ‘trophy’ within these networks.”

Thiago Amparo, professor of international law and human rights at FGV Direito SP, also addressed the topic in his column this Thursday in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. “Reporting massacres responsibly requires, above all, avoiding raising the profile of their perpetrators, their tactics and their ideologies. Here are some strategies: reporting facts in a negative tone, not as if from a ‘celebrity’, avoiding detailed description of motivations, shortening the duration of coverage, especially in live broadcasts, not reporting details of actions before, during and after of the event.”

DW also chose not to disclose the name, photo or other details about the perpetrator of the Blumenau attack. In its internal manual, DW advises that it is preferable to pay attention to the victims and their families, rather than to the author of the attacks, and cites as an example of the risk of giving space to the aggressors the case of the extreme right terrorist Anders Breivik, author of attacks in Norway in July 2011 that left 77 dead.

“Wide media coverage made him a poster child for far-right radicals. We must not give perpetrators and their supporters yet another platform,” the DW handbook states.