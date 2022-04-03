Drinking tap water is a common and sustainable option, since all the costs and waste generated by bottled water are avoided. In Spain, drinking tap water is safe, since the water that comes out is drinkable and undergoes rigorous analysis to verify its quality. Despite this, it is advisable to take some precautions because it may contain substances that are dangerous for certain people.

Water is made up of different components, one of which is nickel, a metal that is naturally present in water, but can be found in greater quantities in tap water. This substance does not have an effect on the majority of the population, but it does have an effect on those people who are sensitized to this metal, which can cause skin reactions.

Although water naturally contains nickel, the amount varies depending on factors such as its origin, the material of the tap pipes, or how long the water has been standing. This is one of the reasons why you should not drink the first stream of water that comes out of the tap. Water that has been stagnant for a few hours may contain more nickel due to the time it has been in the pipe and that causes a change in the composition of the water.

Avoiding drinking the first stream of tap water can help you ingest less of this substance. When a person does not drink the first sip of tap water, it prevents the allergic reactions that this substance generates in their body from aggravating. Although it is also advisable that people who are not allergic to nickel heed this precaution and let the water run before using it and thus avoid ingesting a greater amount of nickel.