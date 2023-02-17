Italy is throwing the butt against the crib for the European car plans for 2035. An Italian minister thinks 90 percent emission-free is more than enough.

Always those damned Southern Europeans. They can’t handle money and now they don’t want to go along with Timmerfrans’ plans! The carnival enthusiast from Brussels has such great plans to only have emission-free new cars on the market in Europe from 2035.

Almost only emission-free then. Super small manufacturers and super exclusive sweets for the rich elite must of course be possible. Earlier this year, the EU agreed on the 2035 deadline.

Transverse Italians

At least that was the idea. In Italy, where they build quite a few cars, they are less euphoric about the plans. The fresh Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has previously expressed little enthusiasm and is a transport minister with a populist background Matteo Salvini was even less happy.

Now there is another heavyweight from the Italian cabinet who is not jumping. Although he is a bit diplomatic and goes for concrete proposals. Anyway, that’s what Antonio Tajani is Minister of Foreign Affairs for. He really needs to sort it out, of course.

Opposite newspaper Corriere Della Sera Tajani wonders aloud why we in Europe do not opt ​​for 90 percent of all new cars to be emission-free in 2035, instead of 100 percent.

Own sake

Not a crazy idea and not without self-interest. Italian industry needs time to adapt. With 10 percent space for cars running on petrol, diesel and, very popular in Italy, Metano (LNG), there are a lot of jobs and businesses to keep viable in the land of pizza and pasta.

Economy Minister Adolfo Urso agrees with his colleague. The time frame proposed by the EU is simply not feasible for a country like Italy. The car industry is not the only branch of sport that the Italian government is thinking about. Using an electric car is also still a challenge in Italy.

Minister Urso reports that there are 36,000 charging points for EVs in Italy. In the Netherlands we currently have 90,000. Then consider that Italy is about seven times bigger than our frog country and then you get a good idea of ​​the challenge they face. Quite apart from the infrastructural challenges that come on top of that. The power grid must also be able to handle it, and we are already running into that.

Wondering if the Italians will get their way!

