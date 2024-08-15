Weekend with a missile. Ballistic, like the many launched by North Korea from 2022 onwards. Soon the so-called “Hermit Kingdom” will (re)open its doors to international tourists. Since Covid-19 onwards, only a few diplomatic delegations have entered from abroad from China, Russia and (with the lights much dimmer) from some European countries that are preparing a future reopening of their embassies in Pyongyang. Of course, the most famous visitor is undoubtedly Vladimir Putin, who in June signed a mutual defense agreement with supreme leader Kim Jong-un. And in recent months the doors have been reopened to Russian tourists, demonstrating the great strengthening of bilateral relations.

It reopens after a 5-year hiatus

But North Korea is expected to reopen at least one of its cities to all foreign tourists next December, after nearly five years of hermetically sealing its borders.. At least two China-based operators have announced that tourists will soon be able to visit the mountainous city of Samjiyon in the north of the country. This is no coincidence, as it has received several investments in recent years. In July, Kim revealed plans to rebuild the airport, convert a military ski base into a resort, and build new railways and hotels to cater to foreign tourists. Samjiyon is located at the foot of North Korea’s highest mountain, Paektu, which straddles the border between China and North Korea and is known for its winter attractions. Paektu is also the mountain where Kim was photographed in the fall of 2019 on a white horse in the snow, symbolizing his role as a great defender of the homeland. It is a place considered almost “sacred”, given that it is the place where Kim’s grandfather, the founder of the nation Kim Il-sung, fought the Japanese occupation forces and launched the revolution. According to the regime’s official propaganda, Kim Jong-il, the father of the current supreme leader, was also born on the mountain.

Country open to almost everyone

“So far, only Samjiyon has been officially confirmed, but we believe Pyongyang and other locations will also be open,” Shenyang-based KTG Tours wrote on its Facebook page. Beijing-based Koryo Tour said tourists could “potentially” visit other parts of North Korea in December. Pyongyang authorities should in theory allow tourists from any country except rival South Korea to enter, a Koryo Tour spokesperson told the BBC. There are unlikely to be any US citizens, as Washington bans travel to North Korea.

A 2019 estimate indicated that up to 120,000 Chinese tourists had visited North Korea in the previous year, compared with fewer than 5,000 from Western countries..Visiting the Hermit Kingdom has often been described as an alienating experience, certainly particular. Entry is by land via rail from Chinese territory. Once inside North Korea, one mainly follows organized tours with precise itineraries that minimize interactions with local citizens. Foreign tourists often find themselves in sumptuous hotels or large restaurants that are often half empty.

Attempt for the economy

But now Kim Jong-un seems to have decided to try to reorganize the tourism sector, with a priority eye obviously on China and Russia (even if the only foreigners who could enter without a visa, at least until 2017, were those from Singapore and Malaysia). A signal that Pyongyang needs to try to relaunch its economy, put to the test by the pandemic and international sanctions. To do so, Kim seems willing to give up a small portion of his solitude.